Facts

16:26 13.06.2024

Stoltenberg about new NATO special envoy post in Ukraine: We already have office in Kyiv, its format can be adapted

1 min read
Stoltenberg about new NATO special envoy post in Ukraine: We already have office in Kyiv, its format can be adapted

NATO Office will continue working in Kyiv and its format will be "adapted" in future, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

He said this ahead of the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels on Thursday when asked by reporters whether the issue of creating a new special envoy post in Ukraine would be discussed at the meeting.

"NATO has some office in Kyiv in Ukraine already. I met with the people working there in Kyiv in April. […] We'll continue to have a presence in Ukraine. And we continue to adapt the format of that civilian presence in Ukraine," the Secretary General said.

Earlier, some media reported that NATO was planning to create a senior civilian envoy post in Ukraine that will be based in Kyiv to coordinate the further assistance of the Alliance.

Tags: #kyiv #nato

MORE ABOUT

20:59 12.06.2024
Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

15:02 12.06.2024
Hungary won’t participate in any NATO decisions on Ukraine, but not to block them either – Stoltenberg

Hungary won’t participate in any NATO decisions on Ukraine, but not to block them either – Stoltenberg

21:13 11.06.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

09:30 11.06.2024
Syrsky discusses front situation with head of NATO Military Committee

Syrsky discusses front situation with head of NATO Military Committee

20:50 07.06.2024
Ukraine, NATO to sign agreement on cooperation in innovation at summit in Washington

Ukraine, NATO to sign agreement on cooperation in innovation at summit in Washington

19:19 07.06.2024
First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

09:22 07.06.2024
Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

20:40 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

20:40 31.05.2024
Klitschko: Kyiv preparing for difficult winter given large-scale damage to energy infrastructure

Klitschko: Kyiv preparing for difficult winter given large-scale damage to energy infrastructure

20:23 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Majority of Ukrainians think Russia's goal in war is extermination of Ukrainian nation – KIIS survey

Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

LATEST

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russian individuals, legal entities

NSDC Secretary on initiative of Brazil and China: Intl law the only basis for just peace

Austin: World countries' work in Ramstein group signals that Ukraine matters

Ukraine to receive 152 mm shells worth more than EUR 350 mln through IFU

Strengthening defense lines, effective use of weapons, mobilization in Ukraine will have rather significant impact on battlefield

Zelenskyy at G7 summit calls for support for plan to use Russian assets

Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

Zelenskyy, Italian PM discuss air defense for Ukraine, projects to restore Odesa, its region

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

AD
AD
AD
AD