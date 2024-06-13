Stoltenberg about new NATO special envoy post in Ukraine: We already have office in Kyiv, its format can be adapted

NATO Office will continue working in Kyiv and its format will be "adapted" in future, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

He said this ahead of the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels on Thursday when asked by reporters whether the issue of creating a new special envoy post in Ukraine would be discussed at the meeting.

"NATO has some office in Kyiv in Ukraine already. I met with the people working there in Kyiv in April. […] We'll continue to have a presence in Ukraine. And we continue to adapt the format of that civilian presence in Ukraine," the Secretary General said.

Earlier, some media reported that NATO was planning to create a senior civilian envoy post in Ukraine that will be based in Kyiv to coordinate the further assistance of the Alliance.