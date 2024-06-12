EXPLOSION HEARD IN ZAPORIZHIA – REGIONAL ADMINISTRATION HEAD
Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko
Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine
Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry
Sullivan announces signing of security agreement between Ukraine, USA at G7 summit this week – Yermak
