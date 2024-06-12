Facts

12:56 12.06.2024

EXPLOSION HEARD IN ZAPORIZHIA – REGIONAL ADMINISTRATION HEAD

1 min read

EXPLOSION HEARD IN ZAPORIZHIA – REGIONAL ADMINISTRATION HEAD

Tags: #exploison #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

15:32 12.06.2024
Occupation forces attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration

Occupation forces attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration

19:44 23.05.2024
Invaders destroy monument to Nestor Makhno in Huliai-Pole

Invaders destroy monument to Nestor Makhno in Huliai-Pole

17:39 10.05.2024
EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

16:08 27.04.2024
Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

19:21 08.04.2024
Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

16:56 08.04.2024
Six people injured, seven apartment buildings damaged as Russia hits industrial facility in Zaporizhia

Six people injured, seven apartment buildings damaged as Russia hits industrial facility in Zaporizhia

20:54 05.04.2024
Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

20:07 05.04.2024
Ambassador Brink about attack on Zaporizhia: Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians

Ambassador Brink about attack on Zaporizhia: Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians

19:23 05.04.2024
Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

17:43 05.04.2024
Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

Sullivan announces signing of security agreement between Ukraine, USA at G7 summit this week – Yermak

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Lysak reports missile strike against Kryvy Rih

AD
AD
AD
AD