20:01 11.06.2024

Stefanishyna expects following G7 meeting, decisions to be made on financial support for Ukraine

Stefanishyna expects following G7 meeting, decisions to be made on financial support for Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna expects that decisions on financial support for Ukraine will be made as a result of the meeting of G7 leaders.

"In a few days there will be a meeting of the G7 leaders, at which, I hope, we will see decisions that will provide stable financial support for Ukraine," Stefanishyna said at the panel "Measuring the EU: Moving toward: Preparing Ukraine for EU accession and preparing the EU to the accession of Ukraine" on Tuesday as part of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

According to her, Ukraine also expects from the NATO summit in July that the allies will provide it with military support.

She said Ukraine will continue to implement the reforms necessary for its accession to the European Union and expects that "the new [composition] European Commission will also make the enlargement process [EU] its priority and will use all very serious decisions that are already being made in the field of defense policy."

"I think this is a new set of priorities that we need to work on, at the same time making sure that we can become members of the EU market, the European family, but also working to build the foundation of European defense, which is very important for Ukraine," Stefanishyna said.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed the hope that the new composition of the EC will continue the same dynamics in the process associated with Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

She also said Ukraine will continue to fulfill its obligations and asked to provide Ukraine with the necessary air defense systems.

"I have one concern that prevents us from fulfilling our obligations ... We do not have sufficient air defense to protect our cities and our citizens. And we feel, physically feel this threat, because if people do not know whether their families are protected, then they are not sure that they can continue to do what they were doing. Therefore, we understand that reforms are needed. We will do everything to ensure that integration moves forward. And we are already integrated to a large extent into the single market. But please provide Ukraine with ways to protect its skies so that we can fulfill our obligations," Stefanishyna said.

