11:53 11.06.2024

Germany to supply Ukraine with third air defense installation in near future – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that Germany will soon provide Ukraine with a third Patriot system, IRIS-T installations, Gepard (Cheetahs), missiles and ammunition.

"Ukraine's most important need right now is ammunition and weapons, especially air defense. Therefore, over the coming weeks and months, we will supply Ukraine with the third Patriot system, IRIS-T installations, Cheetahs, missiles and ammunition," he said at a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to him, since February 24, 2022, Germany has provided Ukraine with EUR 30 billion of military aid, as well as billions in humanitarian aid.

"I want to appeal to all those present and ask you to support our initiative to increase the viability of the Ukrainian air defense with everything you can," Scholz urged.

