Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross providing primary medical care in remote areas of Prykarpattia region

Six mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are providing primary medical care in remote settlements of the Carpathian region.

“The team includes a family doctor, nurses and a driver who carry out visits to those communities where people have limited access to medical services,” the Ukrainian Red Cross said on Facebook on Monday.





During the visits, the team's specialists consult people, measure blood pressure, sugar and blood oxygenation, prescribe a treatment regimen or issue referrals for consultations to specialized medical specialists, and issue over-the-counter medications of general therapeutic effect. In cases of critical health conditions, they help transport patients to medical institutions.

In May, mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross provided 2,350 medical consultations in 102 localities in Ivano-Frankivsk region alone.

The activities of mobile medical teams in the Carpathian region are carried out with the support of the Japanese Red Cross.