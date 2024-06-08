Cabinet introduces reservation of suppliers, volunteers of Ukraine's army, trainers of UAVs, EW, tactical medicine, softens criteria for reservation of carriers

Enterprises that are critical to meeting the needs of the Armed Forces and other military formations and have the right to reserve can be identified as companies producing relevant goods and performing relevant work and services approved by the Ministry of Defense, SBU and other government agencies that manage these military formations.

According to the updated reservation criteria, approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 650 of June 5, promulgated on Friday evening, charitable organizations that produce/purchase goods, perform work and provide services necessary to meet the needs of the Armed Forces and other military formations, included in the list approved by the Ministry of Defense, are also recognized as critically important.

In addition, such status can also be obtained by enterprises that carry out training, retraining and advanced training of operators of unmanned robotic systems, electronic warfare and tactical medicine in the interests of the security and defense forces of Ukraine, the criteria for which are determined by order of the Ministry of Defense.

Enterprises, institutions and organizations engaged in international transportation of passengers or goods or transportation of passengers on public bus routes and/or goods, carriers of urban electric transport are also included in the list.

The updated criteria suggest the possibility of booking not only enterprises, but also organizations and institutions.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers confirmed the previously approved seven reservation criteria, making it easier for "enterprises, institutions and organizations engaged in international transportation of passengers and/or cargo; enterprises, institutions and organizations transporting passengers on public bus routes and/or cargo, city carriers electric transport" - they, like a number of other categories, can satisfy two, rather than three, of the seven requirements.

At the same time, housing and utility services enterprises are excluded from these preferential categories, and only legal entities - managers of apartment buildings - are retained.