Rada ratifies Council of Europe Convention on Joint Cinematographic Production

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the draft law "On ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on Joint Cinematographic Production," the press service of the Ukrainian State Film Agency has reported.

"The ratification of the convention will contribute to the development of the Ukrainian film industry, strengthen international cultural and economic cooperation, expand access to international markets of the Ukrainian film industry and increase the level of representation of Ukraine at international film festivals and platforms," the message says.

It is noted that the implementation of the Convention will also allow Ukraine to expand the range of countries for joint cinematographic production and increase the number of joint production projects.