Facts

18:31 05.06.2024

Rada ratifies Council of Europe Convention on Joint Cinematographic Production

1 min read
Rada ratifies Council of Europe Convention on Joint Cinematographic Production

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the draft law "On ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on Joint Cinematographic Production," the press service of the Ukrainian State Film Agency has reported.

"The ratification of the convention will contribute to the development of the Ukrainian film industry, strengthen international cultural and economic cooperation, expand access to international markets of the Ukrainian film industry and increase the level of representation of Ukraine at international film festivals and platforms," the message says.

It is noted that the implementation of the Convention will also allow Ukraine to expand the range of countries for joint cinematographic production and increase the number of joint production projects.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada

MORE ABOUT

18:36 04.06.2024
Rada approves Zelenskyy's proposal to remove from adopted bill norm on employer's right to dismiss employee for non-informing about ties with persons in Russia, occupation

Rada approves Zelenskyy's proposal to remove from adopted bill norm on employer's right to dismiss employee for non-informing about ties with persons in Russia, occupation

18:47 22.05.2024
Verkhovna Rada intends to decriminalize petty theft

Verkhovna Rada intends to decriminalize petty theft

18:13 08.05.2024
Rada okays conscription of convicted persons

Rada okays conscription of convicted persons

17:22 08.05.2024
Rada calls on intl community to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide

Rada calls on intl community to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide

15:47 08.05.2024
Rada extends effect of martial law, general mobilization

Rada extends effect of martial law, general mobilization

18:22 01.05.2024
Journalists may resume work in Verkhovna Rada to cover sessions after Easter – Yurchyshyn

Journalists may resume work in Verkhovna Rada to cover sessions after Easter – Yurchyshyn

15:42 24.04.2024
Rada calls on intl organizations to step up efforts to free Ukrainian journalists detained by Russia

Rada calls on intl organizations to step up efforts to free Ukrainian journalists detained by Russia

15:00 24.04.2024
Rada adopts at first reading bill on state regulation of alcohol, tobacco products and fuel

Rada adopts at first reading bill on state regulation of alcohol, tobacco products and fuel

14:53 24.04.2024
Rada ratifies extra agreement between Ukraine, Technical Secretariat of Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

Rada ratifies extra agreement between Ukraine, Technical Secretariat of Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

18:59 23.04.2024
Verkhovna Rada to improve military registration procedure during martial law

Verkhovna Rada to improve military registration procedure during martial law

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss preparations for Peace Summit, further defense cooperation

Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar, issues of returning Ukrainian children deported by Russia, bilateral cooperation on agenda

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

LATEST

Medical and social expert commission's head, members of establish disability authorized to perform govt functions – Supreme Court

Syrsky holds meeting of working group on unmanned systems; it is planned to improve logistics, supply chain, workshop work

QR code to be fully available in Reserve+ on June 18, officials to also read it through application

Intl sanctions still have not affected majority of pro-Russian propagandists working in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories – study

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss preparations for Peace Summit, further defense cooperation

Deputy Defense Minister: We're introducing comprehensive approach to protecting rights of military personnel; there to be on-site inspections, well-functioning mechanism for responding to complaints

Two people injured in enemy attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

Ukraine, China hold political consultations in Beijing

China's participation in Global Peace Summit could make practical contribution to achieving just and lasting peace in Ukraine – MFA

Zelenskyy congratulates India, his party, National Opposition on winning elections

AD
AD
AD
AD