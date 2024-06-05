Facts

18:26 05.06.2024

Zelenskyy congratulates India, his party, National Opposition on winning elections

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the parliamentary elections.

“I welcome the successful holding of the world’s largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

The President of Ukraine wished the people of India peace and prosperity and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the two countries. “India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations,” Zelenskyy noted.

“Everyone in the world recognizes the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit,” the head of the Ukrainian state stressed.

Modi on Wednesday announced the victory of his BJP and NDA parties in the country's parliamentary elections. "Today is a glorious day (...). The National Democratic Alliance is going to form a government for the third time, we are grateful to the people," Modi told supporters at his party headquarters. According to the final election results published by the Indian election Commission, the BJP gets 240 seats in the 543-seat parliament. The NDA Alliance won a total of 292 seats.

Earlier it was reported with reference to Modi that India will participate in the upcoming Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. "India will participate in all important summits that advance the agenda of global peace, security and development," Modi said.

Tags: #india #zelenskyy

