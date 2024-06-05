Turkey could help to extend list of Peace Summit participants, include China, Brazil in this process – Yermak

The Republic of Turkey, which supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, could contribute to the further extension of the list of participants in the upcoming Peace Summit, as well as include China and Brazil in this process, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"We will be pleased to host the Republic of Turkey at the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June. The organizers of the event, Ukraine and the Swiss Confederation, invited more than 160 countries to participate in the Summit. Organizing an event of this level is unprecedented for the international community. Turkey can contribute to further expand this presence and include countries such as China and Brazil in this process," he said in an article published on the website of the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Turkey has always been in favor of peace and international law, Yermak emphasized, adding tht it was among the countries that supported Ukraine's peace initiatives in the early stages and actively contributed to their implementation.

"We are grateful to President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan and his team, with whom we have extremely friendly and productive relations," he said.

The head of the Ukrainian President's Office also recalled that it was Turkey that actively contributed to the success of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022-2023, and the Turkish President personally helped release Ukrainian prisoners.

"We highly value all the efforts of the Turkish side to release Crimean Tatar political prisoners who fought against the Russian occupation of Crimea from Russian prisons. Unfortunately, many are still in captivity. Russia is gradually increasing its pressure on the peninsula," Yermak said.

He emphasized that "the principle of Turkish foreign policy 'Peace at home, peace in the world' is fully compatible with Ukraine's goals. President Erdoğan's good will, common sense and moderation can help ensure peace. Turkey's high-level participation in the Peace Summit will once again underline its position not only as a strategic partner of Ukraine, but also as a responsible leader on a global scale."

According to Yermak, "the Global Peace Summit will be a historical moment that will open a new page in establishing and preserving peace, establishing justice and international stability."

"The summit could be a catalyst for reforms in the global system of international relations that will make the planet safer," he said.

On June 15-16, Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland will host the Global Peace Summit. As of June 3, a total of 107 heads of state, including international organizations, confirmed their participation in the event.

As reported, last week, China announced its refusal to attend the event.