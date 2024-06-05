Facts

15:45 05.06.2024

Turkey could help to extend list of Peace Summit participants, include China, Brazil in this process – Yermak

3 min read
Turkey could help to extend list of Peace Summit participants, include China, Brazil in this process – Yermak

The Republic of Turkey, which supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, could contribute to the further extension of the list of participants in the upcoming Peace Summit, as well as include China and Brazil in this process, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"We will be pleased to host the Republic of Turkey at the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June. The organizers of the event, Ukraine and the Swiss Confederation, invited more than 160 countries to participate in the Summit. Organizing an event of this level is unprecedented for the international community. Turkey can contribute to further expand this presence and include countries such as China and Brazil in this process," he said in an article published on the website of the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Turkey has always been in favor of peace and international law, Yermak emphasized, adding tht it was among the countries that supported Ukraine's peace initiatives in the early stages and actively contributed to their implementation.

"We are grateful to President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan and his team, with whom we have extremely friendly and productive relations," he said.

The head of the Ukrainian President's Office also recalled that it was Turkey that actively contributed to the success of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022-2023, and the Turkish President personally helped release Ukrainian prisoners.

"We highly value all the efforts of the Turkish side to release Crimean Tatar political prisoners who fought against the Russian occupation of Crimea from Russian prisons. Unfortunately, many are still in captivity. Russia is gradually increasing its pressure on the peninsula," Yermak said.

He emphasized that "the principle of Turkish foreign policy 'Peace at home, peace in the world' is fully compatible with Ukraine's goals. President Erdoğan's good will, common sense and moderation can help ensure peace. Turkey's high-level participation in the Peace Summit will once again underline its position not only as a strategic partner of Ukraine, but also as a responsible leader on a global scale."

According to Yermak, "the Global Peace Summit will be a historical moment that will open a new page in establishing and preserving peace, establishing justice and international stability."

"The summit could be a catalyst for reforms in the global system of international relations that will make the planet safer," he said.

On June 15-16, Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland will host the Global Peace Summit. As of June 3, a total of 107 heads of state, including international organizations, confirmed their participation in the event.

As reported, last week, China announced its refusal to attend the event.

Tags: #turkey #yermak

MORE ABOUT

13:58 05.06.2024
Ukraine expects to strengthen military-industrial complex cooperation with Turkey – Defense Ministry

Ukraine expects to strengthen military-industrial complex cooperation with Turkey – Defense Ministry

18:06 28.05.2024
Yermak: Oleksandr Martynenko is history of profession, person who will forever be in country's history

Yermak: Oleksandr Martynenko is history of profession, person who will forever be in country's history

20:17 23.05.2024
Turkey's support critically important for Ukraine in this difficult period — Dpty Defense Minister at meeting with Turkish Ambassador

Turkey's support critically important for Ukraine in this difficult period — Dpty Defense Minister at meeting with Turkish Ambassador

09:56 23.05.2024
Yermak calls on youth leaders from countries of Global South to spread info about Peace Summit

Yermak calls on youth leaders from countries of Global South to spread info about Peace Summit

16:34 22.05.2024
Yermak, Sullivan discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, preparations for Peace Summit

Yermak, Sullivan discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, preparations for Peace Summit

20:32 20.05.2024
Tokayev: Kazakhstan-Turkey trade may grow to $10 bln

Tokayev: Kazakhstan-Turkey trade may grow to $10 bln

22:51 15.05.2024
We need maximum presence at Peace Summit of leaders of West, Global South – Yermak's meeting with Michel, von der Leyen

We need maximum presence at Peace Summit of leaders of West, Global South – Yermak's meeting with Michel, von der Leyen

19:06 14.05.2024
Heads of parliaments of Ukraine, Turkey discuss intensification of cooperation between legislative bodies

Heads of parliaments of Ukraine, Turkey discuss intensification of cooperation between legislative bodies

18:46 14.05.2024
Yermak informs members of British Parliament from opposition Labour Party about front situation

Yermak informs members of British Parliament from opposition Labour Party about front situation

18:38 14.05.2024
Yermak calls on United24 ambassadors, reps of 40 foreign universities to support Global Peace Summit

Yermak calls on United24 ambassadors, reps of 40 foreign universities to support Global Peace Summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

Peace looks like making sure Russia never occupies Ukraine, and doesn't mean NATO membership for country – Biden

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

LATEST

Situation in Kupyansk area tough, enemy trying to break through Ukrainian defense from two directions – Syrsky

Kuleba discusses with Swiss counterpart preparations for upcoming Global Peace Summit

Race of drone, electronic warfare capabilities of central importance in Russia-Ukraine war – ISW

Yermak on Peace Summit: We’ll be very glad to see Kamala Harris as well as other leaders, reps of West, Global South

Half of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy did not fulfill most of his election promises, half of them blame his entourage for this – KIIS opinion poll

Defense forces eliminate 1,280 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day - General Staff

Another evacuation train from Kherson met by Ukrainian Red Cross in Khmelnytsky

USA, its partners working to find ways to use Russian frozen assets for Ukraine – U.S. Dept of Treasury

Yermak, heads of world's leading universities discuss promotion of Ukrainian Peace Formula

Russian drones attack industrial facility in Poltava region, casualty reported – authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD