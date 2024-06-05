Facts

09:15 05.06.2024

URCS providing assistance to victims of Russian missile attack in Dnipro

Nine volunteers and three vehicles of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) were working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian missile attack in Dnipro on Tuesday.

“Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Dnipro region were the first to arrive at the scene of the emergency. There, they provided first aid to five victims with injuries of varying severity, including a one-month-old baby, a teenager, and elderly people,” URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

Volunteers, along with ambulance service representatives, facilitated the transportation of the injured to the city's medical facilities.

In addition, an aid station has been set up where people are provided with psychological first aid, have an opportunity to charge their gadgets and receive water, food, and warm drinks.

As reported, as a result of the morning Russian missile attack in Dnipro, eight people were injured, with two children among them. The civilian infrastructure of Dnipro was destroyed, in particular, windows in private houses, high-rise buildings and a hospital were broken. A dozen and a half cars were also damaged.

Tags: #urcs #red_cross_society #dnipro

