Facts

20:39 04.06.2024

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

1 min read
Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the meeting of the Headquarters, stated that today the issues of protecting and restoring the energy potential of the state should be given the total attention of all responsible officials.

"[Heard] a report from officials on energy and the possibilities of protection and restoration. Every day and at all levels this should be given not just the maximum, but the total attention of all responsible officials," the president said in a video address.

Zelenskyy also said he had given several instructions regarding the next meetings of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the next decisions within the Headquarters.

In particular, according to the president, "we see the threats that exist. The state must be prepared for an appropriate response."

"It's only the beginning of June, but already there are weeks that will determine the whole summer, and in many ways this year. This applies to the Peace Summit, and our consolidation of the world for the sake of Ukraine. This also applies to Europe, our relations with the European Union, and, naturally, our positions at the front, as well as domestic production, we are doing everything to ensure results," he said.

Tags: #defense #president #energy

MORE ABOUT

20:26 04.06.2024
Hackers attack govt, defense workers via Signal

Hackers attack govt, defense workers via Signal

19:37 04.06.2024
HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

11:44 01.06.2024
Russia attacks power facilities in five regions, changes in restriction of electricity supply possible – Energy Ministry

Russia attacks power facilities in five regions, changes in restriction of electricity supply possible – Energy Ministry

20:00 31.05.2024
Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

19:19 31.05.2024
Ukrenergo warns of likely return to electricity restrictions due to possible shortage

Ukrenergo warns of likely return to electricity restrictions due to possible shortage

19:18 31.05.2024
Zelenskyy, PM of Sweden discuss development of defense cooperation, Peace Summit, European integration

Zelenskyy, PM of Sweden discuss development of defense cooperation, Peace Summit, European integration

21:02 30.05.2024
Ukrenergo doesn't predict power outages for fourth day in row

Ukrenergo doesn't predict power outages for fourth day in row

20:43 28.05.2024
Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

20:04 27.05.2024
Pokrovsky Mining to continue to be idle due to shortage of electricity, intends to build 1 MW solar power plant by Sept

Pokrovsky Mining to continue to be idle due to shortage of electricity, intends to build 1 MW solar power plant by Sept

19:11 24.05.2024
Hourly outage schedules on Saturday to be valid for only two evening hours

Hourly outage schedules on Saturday to be valid for only two evening hours

AD

HOT NEWS

HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

Peace looks like making sure Russia never occupies Ukraine, and doesn't mean NATO membership for country – Biden

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

In case of enemy's breakthrough in Kharkiv region, military leadership, fighters interrogated, secret documents being studied – Udovychenko

LATEST

As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

Nova Poshta plans to install another 500 shelters in branches, terminals

Canada imposes sanctions against associates of Ukrainian ex-president Yanukovych

IMI survey: 58% of Ukrainian journalists' psychological state worsened

Upper house of Swiss parliament rejects CHF 5 bln aid plan for Ukraine due to 'debt brake'

Russians drop about 300 aerial bombs in Vovchansk area since May 10 – Khortytsia group

Rada approves Zelenskyy's proposal to remove from adopted bill norm on employer's right to dismiss employee for non-informing about ties with persons in Russia, occupation

In south, enemy accumulates small amount of forces, but this is still not resource that is capable of breaking through defense line – Pletenchuk

Klitschko's dpty suspected of systematic extortion; searches are underway – source

Zelenskyy: Russia's cruelty towards Ukrainian children who became victims of its aggression is most shameful of its actions

AD
AD
AD
AD