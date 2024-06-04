Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the meeting of the Headquarters, stated that today the issues of protecting and restoring the energy potential of the state should be given the total attention of all responsible officials.

"[Heard] a report from officials on energy and the possibilities of protection and restoration. Every day and at all levels this should be given not just the maximum, but the total attention of all responsible officials," the president said in a video address.

Zelenskyy also said he had given several instructions regarding the next meetings of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the next decisions within the Headquarters.

In particular, according to the president, "we see the threats that exist. The state must be prepared for an appropriate response."

"It's only the beginning of June, but already there are weeks that will determine the whole summer, and in many ways this year. This applies to the Peace Summit, and our consolidation of the world for the sake of Ukraine. This also applies to Europe, our relations with the European Union, and, naturally, our positions at the front, as well as domestic production, we are doing everything to ensure results," he said.