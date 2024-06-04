HQ participants identify priority areas for deployment of expected air defense systems – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters on Tuesday, during which priority areas were identified for the deployment of expected air defense systems from partners across the territory of Ukraine.

"Upon returning to Kyiv, the first thing I did was hold Headquarters to get all the updates regarding changes on the battlefield. I heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation in the main directions," the president said in his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy also heard reports from Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksander Kamyshin on issues of countering Russian UAVs such as Orlan, Lancet, etc., and on the development of their own unmanned electronic warfare technologies.

"We have also identified priority areas for the deployment of the expected air defense systems," Zelenskyy said.

As the head of state said, Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhilevych reported on the state of preparation, acquisition of weapons and personnel of brigades and reserves. In turn, the chairmen of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv military administrations spoke about the further construction of fortifications, the protection of important facilities, generation and the current state of providing people with light.