Harris, Sullivan will represent USA at Peace Summit in Switzerland – White House

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 15 to participate in the Peace Summit in Ukraine, the White House press service has reported.

“The Vice President will underscore the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s effort to secure a just and lasting peace, based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter. The Vice President will reaffirm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against ongoing Russian aggression,” the message reads.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will join the Vice President in representing the United States at the Summit.

The inaugural Peace Summit, initiated by Ukraine, will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. As of today, 107 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the Summit.