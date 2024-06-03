Facts

11:17 03.06.2024

We invite both Israel and Palestine to Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that both Israel and Palestine were invited by the Ukrainian side to the Peace Summit, which will take place on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

"We do not have double standards. That is why, regardless of whether someone likes it or not, we invited both Palestine and Israel to the Peace Summit. And representatives of the Global South. We invited all countries to our Summit. We are ready to hear every thought, we are ready to talk to them all," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with media representatives on the sidelines of the Dialogue – Shangri La conference in Singapore on Sunday.

Among the non-invited countries, as the president noted, only Russia.

"And not only because they are aggressors. Although this is point number 1. Point number 2 is that we had summits with Russia, for example, within the Normandy format, after which they did not fulfill the agreements and continued to kill us and block processes, including a ceasefire," he said.

