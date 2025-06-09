Israel transfers Patriot systems to Ukraine – ambassador

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky stated that in fact Israel transferred weapons to Ukraine, although there is a different opinion.

"The Patriot systems that we once received from the United States are now in Ukraine. These are Israeli systems that were in service with Israel in the early 90s. We agreed to transfer them to Ukraine. And unfortunately, not much was said about this. But when they say that Israel did not help militarily, this is not true. This is not true," Brodsky emphasized in an interview with Marichka Dovbenko.

He also noted that he had always tried to build a dialogue with his colleagues on the issue of the war in Ukraine, and added that he had been criticized in his homeland for being too sympathetic to Ukraine.

Brodsky said that he dreams of peace in Ukraine by the end of his term, and spoke about Israel's experience of living in war, which could be useful for Ukraine.