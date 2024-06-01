Facts

13:24 01.06.2024

Enemy attacks two DTEK heating stations, equipment seriously damaged – company

On Saturday night, the Russian occupiers again carried out a massive attack on two DTEK heating stations, equipment was seriously damaged, DTEK reported.

"Russia attacked DTEK thermal power plants. It is again a very difficult night for the Ukrainian energy sector. The enemy fired at two of our thermal power plants," the message says.

It is noted that the equipment is seriously damaged. Power engineers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

"This is the sixth massive attack on DTEK thermal power plants in 2.5 months," the company stressed.

DTEK noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been shelled more than 180 times. During this period, 51 workers were injured and three power engineers died from shelling at the stations.

