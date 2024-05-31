Facts

16:54 31.05.2024

PM discusses with EU ambassadors opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership, confiscation of Russian assets

1 min read
PM discusses with EU ambassadors opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership, confiscation of Russian assets

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the ambassadors of the European Union countries the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership, the implementation of reforms, the confiscation of Russian assets, the peace formula, energy, and weapons.

"It is important for us to have the opportunity to use our partners' weapons on the territory of the aggressor. This will help strengthen our ability to defend ourselves. I am grateful to the countries that have already publicly stated such a possibility," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister also said that Ukraine is counting on rhythmic and continuous supplies of ammunition. "We also touched on the topic of increasing the production of our own Ukrainian weapons. Additionally, I emphasized our need for air defense. At least seven Patriot systems and F-16 aircraft will significantly help protect people and critical infrastructure," he added.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister discussed energy issues with the ambassadors.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

16:39 24.05.2024
Govt obliges regional supply companies to ensure uniform, fair sequence of power outages – PM

Govt obliges regional supply companies to ensure uniform, fair sequence of power outages – PM

18:51 21.05.2024
PM instructs Education Ministry, local authorities to provide resources for operation of generators in vocational education institutions

PM instructs Education Ministry, local authorities to provide resources for operation of generators in vocational education institutions

18:17 21.05.2024
PM instructs Energy Ministry, Ukrenergo to develop draft resolution on fair schedules for disconnecting consumers from electricity

PM instructs Energy Ministry, Ukrenergo to develop draft resolution on fair schedules for disconnecting consumers from electricity

18:28 14.05.2024
Shmyhal, Blinken discuss next package of military aid, confiscation of Russian assets

Shmyhal, Blinken discuss next package of military aid, confiscation of Russian assets

13:16 14.05.2024
EU finally approves Ukraine Plan for implementation of Ukraine Facility – Shmyhal

EU finally approves Ukraine Plan for implementation of Ukraine Facility – Shmyhal

17:17 10.05.2024
Shmyhal: there can be no prohibitions on parliamentary diplomacy, they don’t exist

Shmyhal: there can be no prohibitions on parliamentary diplomacy, they don’t exist

16:08 10.05.2024
Shmyhal: Situation in energy system one of most difficult now, I call once again for energy saving

Shmyhal: Situation in energy system one of most difficult now, I call once again for energy saving

20:57 09.05.2024
Shmyhal, Schulze discuss implementation of joint projects, preparations for Recovery Conference

Shmyhal, Schulze discuss implementation of joint projects, preparations for Recovery Conference

18:56 08.05.2024
Shmyhal orders to approve restoration schedules for energy facilities, reinforce their defense before next heating season

Shmyhal orders to approve restoration schedules for energy facilities, reinforce their defense before next heating season

16:33 07.05.2024
Shmyhal: Ukraine reaches export volumes in April comparable to pre-war months

Shmyhal: Ukraine reaches export volumes in April comparable to pre-war months

AD

HOT NEWS

Farewell ceremony for Interfax-Ukraine Director General Oleksandr Martynenko held in Kyiv

Ukraine today does not know whether there will be restrictions on use of F-16 – Zelenskyy

NATO summit to not be productive without resolving issue of inviting Ukraine to organization – Zelenskyy

SBU drones hit enemy radar Sky worth $100 mln in Crimea – source

Zelenskyy: Seventy-five people returned from Russian captivity

LATEST

Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

Klitschko: Kyiv preparing for difficult winter given large-scale damage to energy infrastructure

Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

BES exposes fraud sunflower export scheme via Odesa customs, state budget fails to receive UAH 13 mln

Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

Some EUR 58 mln already collected within IT coalition, Spain joins

Zelenskyy, PM of Sweden discuss development of defense cooperation, Peace Summit, European integration

Zelenskyy thanks President of Finland, PM of Denmark for confirming participation in Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy, PMs of Norway, Iceland discuss Peace Summit, defense cooperation, support for Ukraine

Farewell ceremony for Interfax-Ukraine Director General Oleksandr Martynenko held in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD