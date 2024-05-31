PM discusses with EU ambassadors opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership, confiscation of Russian assets

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the ambassadors of the European Union countries the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership, the implementation of reforms, the confiscation of Russian assets, the peace formula, energy, and weapons.

"It is important for us to have the opportunity to use our partners' weapons on the territory of the aggressor. This will help strengthen our ability to defend ourselves. I am grateful to the countries that have already publicly stated such a possibility," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister also said that Ukraine is counting on rhythmic and continuous supplies of ammunition. "We also touched on the topic of increasing the production of our own Ukrainian weapons. Additionally, I emphasized our need for air defense. At least seven Patriot systems and F-16 aircraft will significantly help protect people and critical infrastructure," he added.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister discussed energy issues with the ambassadors.