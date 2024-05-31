Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit ferry crossing of Russian invaders in Crimea – AFU General Staff

On Thursday night, May 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched an ATACMS missile attack on the Kerch ferry crossing, which was actively used by the enemy to provide its group of troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"This facility was covered by ‘modern’ Russian air defense systems - Pantsir, Tor, Triumph. However, the missiles in service since the 90s of the last century have successfully overcome the ‘newest’ air defense shield of the invaders. As a result of the damage, two ferries that carried out rail and road transportation received significant damage. One of them ran aground, which blocked the functioning of the entire Kerch ferry," the Facebook post says.

It is noted that due to the successful combat work of Ukrainian rocket scientists, the military logistics of the occupiers on the peninsula has been significantly undermined.