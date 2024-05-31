Facts

09:38 31.05.2024

Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit ferry crossing of Russian invaders in Crimea – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit ferry crossing of Russian invaders in Crimea – AFU General Staff

On Thursday night, May 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched an ATACMS missile attack on the Kerch ferry crossing, which was actively used by the enemy to provide its group of troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"This facility was covered by ‘modern’ Russian air defense systems - Pantsir, Tor, Triumph. However, the missiles in service since the 90s of the last century have successfully overcome the ‘newest’ air defense shield of the invaders. As a result of the damage, two ferries that carried out rail and road transportation received significant damage. One of them ran aground, which blocked the functioning of the entire Kerch ferry," the Facebook post says.

It is noted that due to the successful combat work of Ukrainian rocket scientists, the military logistics of the occupiers on the peninsula has been significantly undermined.

Tags: #crimea

MORE ABOUT

11:14 30.05.2024
Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

10:55 10.04.2024
Russian Ka-27 helicopter destroyed in occupied Crimea

Russian Ka-27 helicopter destroyed in occupied Crimea

09:28 26.03.2024
SBU head: We have potential to completely destroy Crimean Bridge, but invaders not using it now to supply weapons

SBU head: We have potential to completely destroy Crimean Bridge, but invaders not using it now to supply weapons

17:28 25.03.2024
AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

18:29 21.03.2024
Railway being built by enemy to Crimea is significant target for Ukrainian forces – GUR

Railway being built by enemy to Crimea is significant target for Ukrainian forces – GUR

17:53 12.03.2024
Ukrainian MFA on Russia’s attempt to recognize transfer of Crimea ‘illegal’: This draft only confirms Moscow realizes inevitability of de-occupation

Ukrainian MFA on Russia’s attempt to recognize transfer of Crimea ‘illegal’: This draft only confirms Moscow realizes inevitability of de-occupation

15:09 05.03.2024
Ten Crimean Tatars detained in Crimea on charges of alleged terrorism – Lubinets

Ten Crimean Tatars detained in Crimea on charges of alleged terrorism – Lubinets

20:56 28.02.2024
Ukraine's MFA in commentary on UN OHCHR report: Intl community must continue systemic pressure on Russia to de-occupy Crimea

Ukraine's MFA in commentary on UN OHCHR report: Intl community must continue systemic pressure on Russia to de-occupy Crimea

14:30 26.02.2024
Russian revanchism starts war against Ukraine 10 years ago – Zelenskyy

Russian revanchism starts war against Ukraine 10 years ago – Zelenskyy

12:20 14.02.2024
GUR: Caesar Kunikov destroyed by Magura naval attack drones

GUR: Caesar Kunikov destroyed by Magura naval attack drones

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU eliminate 1,390 invaders over day

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Sofia's Square will be organized by bus

Novo-Oleksandrivka of Donetsk region is hottest zone on map of hostilities today - AFU General Staff

SBI Director: We facilitate return of fighters to positions, do not improve statistics of criminal cases

LATEST

AFU eliminate 1,390 invaders over day

Ukrainian aviation attack 20 enemy concentration sites – AFU General Staff

Transformer destroyed in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv because of morning attack - DTEK

Death toll in Kharkiv after missile strike increased to four people

Ukrenergo doesn't predict power outages for fourth day in row

Defense forces manage to somewhat slow down pace of Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

Defense Ministry simplifies procedure for codifying weapons, military equipment up to ten days

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Explanatory meeting with Ukraine, Moldova on fisheries, watercraft held in Brussels

Digital Development Ministry expands its powers in electronic identification

AD
AD
AD
AD