Canada has no conditions for use of weapons supplied to Ukraine – FM

Canada did not set any conditions for Ukraine to use weapons, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said.

Answering the question whether Ukraine can attack Russian territory with weapons transferred from Canada, Joly said that this is an important topic.

She said at a press conference with Swedish colleague Tobias Billström in Stockholm that she had the opportunity to talk about this with the minister. After this, they are heading to NATO (the ministerial meeting) and will definitely raise this topic during conversations. They believe that they need to move forward on this issue, because Russia has no "red lines."

Therefore, as Joly noted, they need to make sure that when it comes to defending Ukraine, they are ready to help and show that, despite what is happening, they are on Ukraine's side.

And Canada does not have conditions for the use of arms supplies to Ukraine, and therefore we will continue to work with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, she said.

Billström, in turn, emphasized that Sweden did not express any restrictions or reservations regarding how Ukraine can use the Swedish materials transferred to Ukraine, except that they must be used in accordance with international humanitarian law.

According to international law, Ukraine's military actions against military targets on Russian territory are legal, the minister added.