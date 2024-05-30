Facts

10:02 30.05.2024

Canada has no conditions for use of weapons supplied to Ukraine – FM

2 min read
Canada has no conditions for use of weapons supplied to Ukraine – FM

Canada did not set any conditions for Ukraine to use weapons, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said.

Answering the question whether Ukraine can attack Russian territory with weapons transferred from Canada, Joly said that this is an important topic.

She said at a press conference with Swedish colleague Tobias Billström in Stockholm that she had the opportunity to talk about this with the minister. After this, they are heading to NATO (the ministerial meeting) and will definitely raise this topic during conversations. They believe that they need to move forward on this issue, because Russia has no "red lines."

Therefore, as Joly noted, they need to make sure that when it comes to defending Ukraine, they are ready to help and show that, despite what is happening, they are on Ukraine's side.

And Canada does not have conditions for the use of arms supplies to Ukraine, and therefore we will continue to work with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, she said.

Billström, in turn, emphasized that Sweden did not express any restrictions or reservations regarding how Ukraine can use the Swedish materials transferred to Ukraine, except that they must be used in accordance with international humanitarian law.

According to international law, Ukraine's military actions against military targets on Russian territory are legal, the minister added.

Tags: #canada #ukraine #weapons

MORE ABOUT

12:24 30.05.2024
Biden getting closer to lifting ban on Ukrainian strikes with American weapons on Russian territory – NYT

Biden getting closer to lifting ban on Ukrainian strikes with American weapons on Russian territory – NYT

09:38 30.05.2024
Poland does not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of Polish weapons – Dpty Defense Minister

Poland does not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of Polish weapons – Dpty Defense Minister

17:48 29.05.2024
Only organizational issues remain in context of opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanishyna

Only organizational issues remain in context of opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanishyna

17:29 29.05.2024
Decision of NATO summit in Washington will contain specific position on irreversibility of Ukraine's affiliation with Alliance – Stefanishyna

Decision of NATO summit in Washington will contain specific position on irreversibility of Ukraine's affiliation with Alliance – Stefanishyna

14:56 29.05.2024
Ukraine, Chile deepen cooperation to return Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

Ukraine, Chile deepen cooperation to return Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

11:29 29.05.2024
Sweden announces largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.3 bln

Sweden announces largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.3 bln

19:50 28.05.2024
No consensus in EU on whether Ukrainian military training should be carried out on Ukrainian territory – Borrell

No consensus in EU on whether Ukrainian military training should be carried out on Ukrainian territory – Borrell

18:02 28.05.2024
EU Council announces EU's priorities for security and defense, with support for Ukraine among main goals

EU Council announces EU's priorities for security and defense, with support for Ukraine among main goals

13:45 28.05.2024
EU defense chiefs to discuss possibility of lifting ban for Ukraine on use of Western weapons on Russian territory – Borrell

EU defense chiefs to discuss possibility of lifting ban for Ukraine on use of Western weapons on Russian territory – Borrell

12:03 28.05.2024
Ukraine, Belgium sign security guarantee agreement providing for EUR 977 mln in military assistance by year end, supply of F-16s

Ukraine, Belgium sign security guarantee agreement providing for EUR 977 mln in military assistance by year end, supply of F-16s

AD

HOT NEWS

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Michael's Square will be organized by bus

Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing for further enemy activity, especially in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

Search operations in Kharkiv’s Epicenter completed, all 19 dead identified – Klymenko

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Nikopol – regional authorities

LATEST

Latest military aid package from Sweden includes two ASC 890 aircraft

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Michael's Square will be organized by bus

Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech: Martynenko’s dedication to his work will always serve as an example

Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

Over day, Defense Forces liquidate 1,160 invaders, 35 artillery systems – General Staff

Air defense forces shoot down 7 out of 11 cruise missiles, 32 out of 32 attack UAVs – Air Force

Ukrzaliznytsia: Martynenko and his agency have always defended the truth

Bohomolets: Martynenko did everything to make Ukraine better

Argentina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children from Russia

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing for further enemy activity, especially in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

AD
AD
AD
AD