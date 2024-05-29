Ukraine, Chile deepen cooperation to return Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

Ukraine and Chile are deepening cooperation for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian Federation, the press service of the head of state reported following the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Chile.

"Within the framework of the Stolen Voices information campaign, which is part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA action plan, a Ukrainian delegation led by Daria Herasymchuk, Advisor – Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, visited Chile. The visit was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," according to the presidential website.

Together with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Chile, Yuriy Diudin, the delegation met with representatives of the Government, the Directorate of Human Rights and the National Institute of Youth of the Social Development and Family Ministry of Chile.

The Advisor – Presidential Commissioner emphasized the importance of returning home Ukrainian children abducted by the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

"Today, there is no global system of child safety in the world – this is exactly what the broken fates of Ukrainian children and their lost lives have proven. We hope for the support of the whole world in our struggle, because it is not just about our children. Today it is Ukrainian children, tomorrow it could be children from any other country," Herasymchuk said.

According to Diudin, the Chilean Government is ready to become an observer in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. He also expressed hope that the country will play an active role in the work of the Coalition.