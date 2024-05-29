Another victim dies as result of enemy attack on Epicenter shopping center in Kharkiv

Another victim of a missile strike by Russian troops on the Epicenter shopping center in Kharkiv died in the hospital; he was diagnosed with burns of up to 50%, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration, said.

"A 40-year-old man, who was wounded as a result of an enemy strike on Epicenter, died in the hospital," his Telegram channel says.

According to Synehubov, the man was in the burn intensive care unit.