Facts

10:39 29.05.2024

Another victim dies as result of enemy attack on Epicenter shopping center in Kharkiv

Another victim of a missile strike by Russian troops on the Epicenter shopping center in Kharkiv died in the hospital; he was diagnosed with burns of up to 50%, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration, said.

"A 40-year-old man, who was wounded as a result of an enemy strike on Epicenter, died in the hospital," his Telegram channel says.

According to Synehubov, the man was in the burn intensive care unit.

18:04 28.05.2024
Remains of another victim found in Kharkiv's Epicenter; 18 victims reported

Remains of another victim found in Kharkiv's Epicenter; 18 victims reported

17:46 27.05.2024
One killed, ten injured as result of enemy strike on Kharkiv – Synehubov

One killed, ten injured as result of enemy strike on Kharkiv – Synehubov

17:05 27.05.2024
Four people injure as result of strike on Kharkiv – mayor

Four people injure as result of strike on Kharkiv – mayor

16:54 27.05.2024
Four people injure as result of strike on Kharkiv – mayor

Four people injure as result of strike on Kharkiv – mayor

16:39 27.05.2024
Epicenter network will pay UAH 1 mln to families of those killed in Kharkiv – company statement

Epicenter network will pay UAH 1 mln to families of those killed in Kharkiv – company statement

16:05 27.05.2024
Eighteen people killed due to enemy strikes on Kharkiv’s Epicenter – Synehubov

Eighteen people killed due to enemy strikes on Kharkiv’s Epicenter – Synehubov

15:32 27.05.2024
Death toll of enemy strikes on Kharkiv’s Epicenter increased to 17 – prosecutor's office

Death toll of enemy strikes on Kharkiv’s Epicenter increased to 17 – prosecutor's office

12:52 27.05.2024
In Kharkiv, five people considered missing after enemy strikes on Epicenter, 45 injured

In Kharkiv, five people considered missing after enemy strikes on Epicenter, 45 injured

22:00 25.05.2024
Six URCS crews participating in rescue operations at site of Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv

Six URCS crews participating in rescue operations at site of Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv

17:09 25.05.2024
Airstrike on construction hypermarket provokes massive fire, two people killed

Airstrike on construction hypermarket provokes massive fire, two people killed

