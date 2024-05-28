Facts

20:43 28.05.2024

Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

Distribution system operators (oblenergo) started to report the absence of power consumption limits, and, accordingly, the application of hourly outage schedules on Wednesday, May 29.

"Tomorrow, on May 29, there are no updated limits from NPC Ukrenergo. This means that Prykarpattia will have no hourly outage schedules," Prykarpattiaoblenergo said on its Telegram channel.

"For tomorrow, May 29, NEC Ukrenergo has not set any energy consumption restrictions. The introduction of hourly outage schedules in Zaporizhia region is not planned," Zaporizhiaoblenergo said on Facebook.

The operator calls for consuming electricity thriftily and responsibly, noting that the best time for the energy system to use energy-intensive electrical appliances is from 11:00 to 17:00.

During peak load hours (from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00), it is better to refrain from using them or limit them as much as possible, the regional power company advises.

 

