Facts

15:32 27.05.2024

Death toll of enemy strikes on Kharkiv’s Epicenter increased to 17 – prosecutor's office

Death toll of enemy strikes on Kharkiv’s Epicenter increased to 17 – prosecutor's office

The death toll as a result of airstrikes carried out by Russian occupiers on the Epicenter construction hypermarket in Kharkiv on Saturday, May 25, increased from 16 to 17 people, from 45 to 48 wounded, the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

"At the moment, the death toll has increased to 17. Thirteen victims have been identified, including 10 hypermarket employees and three visitors. Forty-eight people were injured. Five people remain missing. The information will be updated," the message says.

As reported, May 27 in Kharkiv was declared a day of mourning for those who died as a result of airstrikes on the Epicenter. Earlier it was reported about 16 dead, 45 injured and five missing.

