Kuleba: Putin's entourage sending false signals about supposed readiness for ceasefire to disrupt Peace Summit

Putin is afraid of the success of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, is desperately trying to disrupt it, and therefore his entourage is sending false signals about their supposed readiness for a ceasefire in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Why are Russian 'sources' suddenly telling the media that Putin is willing to halt the war at the current battle lines? It’s simple. Putin is desperately trying to derail the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16. He is scared of its success. His entourage sends these phony signals of alleged readiness for a cease-fire despite the fact that Russian troops continue to brutally attack Ukraine while their missiles and drones rain down on Ukrainian cities and communities.," Kuleba wsaid on the social network.

The minister emphasized that at present Putin has no desire to stop aggression against Ukraine.

"Only the principled and united voice of the global majority can force him to choose peace over war. This is what the Peace Summit is intended to achieve. This is why he is so afraid of it," Kuleba said.

According to him, it is therefore extremely important that as many leaders from all continents and parts of the world as possible attend the summit. The minister is confident that "when the entire world speaks out in support of restoring the full force of the UN Charter and international law, Russia will be forced to choose peace."

Earlier, Reuters wrote, citing four Russian sources, that Putin is allegedly ready to stop the war in Ukraine by negotiating a ceasefire that recognizes the current front lines.