Invaders fire 13 missiles at Ukraine during day, carry out 37 airstrikes using 47 bombs - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have launched three missile strikes using 13 missiles, 37 airstrikes using 47 bombs, according to the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:30 of Thursday.

In addition, according to the General Staff, the Russians carried out 387 kamikaze drone strikes, about three thousand attacks on the positions of our troops from various types of weapons, including 109 from multiple rocket launchers.