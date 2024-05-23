Facts

19:44 23.05.2024

Invaders destroy monument to Nestor Makhno in Huliai-Pole

1 min read

Russian troops in Huliay-Pole destroyed the monument to Nestor Makhno, which was an unofficial symbol of the free city, said head of Zaporozhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Enemy missiles destroyed the monument to Nestor Makhno in the center of Huliai-Pole, which was considered a symbol of the free city," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have destroyed 46 monuments of cultural heritage in the region. Among the lost is the steam mill, which is the hallmark of Huliai-Pole, the House of Shopping Malls in Horikhove. A rocket attack damaged a historical house.

He noted that despite the fact that the monument to Nestor Makhno is not included in the list of cultural heritage monuments, since 2009 it has been an unofficial symbol of Huliai-Pole. "Russians can destroy our monuments, but they will never destroy our history," Fedorov is sure.

Tags: #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

17:39 10.05.2024
EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

16:08 27.04.2024
Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

19:21 08.04.2024
Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

16:56 08.04.2024
Six people injured, seven apartment buildings damaged as Russia hits industrial facility in Zaporizhia

Six people injured, seven apartment buildings damaged as Russia hits industrial facility in Zaporizhia

20:54 05.04.2024
Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

20:07 05.04.2024
Ambassador Brink about attack on Zaporizhia: Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians

Ambassador Brink about attack on Zaporizhia: Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians

19:23 05.04.2024
Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

Three people killed in Zaporizhia in enemy shelling, two journalists among injured

17:43 05.04.2024
Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

Two people killed, with child among victims as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia – region’s head

17:20 05.04.2024
Six people injured in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

Six people injured in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

16:41 22.03.2024
Child among dead in Zaporizhia, number of victims up to 20 people – regional governor

Child among dead in Zaporizhia, number of victims up to 20 people – regional governor

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy gets bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, switches to active defense in Lyptsi area, toughest battles recorded in Pokrovske, Kurakhovske directions – Syrsky

110 named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko: Another minus two aircraft of invaders in our direction

UNITED24 starts global collection for combat robotic platforms

Zelenskyy on hostilities in Kharkiv axis, Donbas: Occupiers' intention is clear, we know how to respond

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

LATEST

Enemy gets bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk, switches to active defense in Lyptsi area, toughest battles recorded in Pokrovske, Kurakhovske directions – Syrsky

UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

British Ambassador joins vivat support of Vivat publishing house after Russian strike on printing house in Kharkiv

Greek PM confirms attendance of Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

During current day, occupiers try to move forward 53 times, most of all in Kupyansk and Pokrovsky directions – AFU General Staff

SBU Chief promises new 'surprises' for enemy due to implementation of best military technology solutions

Turkey's support critically important for Ukraine in this difficult period — Dpty Defense Minister at meeting with Turkish Ambassador

110 named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko: Another minus two aircraft of invaders in our direction

Norwegian PM confirms participation in Peace Summit

UNITED24 starts global collection for combat robotic platforms

AD
AD
AD
AD