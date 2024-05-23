Invaders destroy monument to Nestor Makhno in Huliai-Pole

Russian troops in Huliay-Pole destroyed the monument to Nestor Makhno, which was an unofficial symbol of the free city, said head of Zaporozhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Enemy missiles destroyed the monument to Nestor Makhno in the center of Huliai-Pole, which was considered a symbol of the free city," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have destroyed 46 monuments of cultural heritage in the region. Among the lost is the steam mill, which is the hallmark of Huliai-Pole, the House of Shopping Malls in Horikhove. A rocket attack damaged a historical house.

He noted that despite the fact that the monument to Nestor Makhno is not included in the list of cultural heritage monuments, since 2009 it has been an unofficial symbol of Huliai-Pole. "Russians can destroy our monuments, but they will never destroy our history," Fedorov is sure.