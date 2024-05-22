Iohannis on possible transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine: If Romania gives something, it should receive something else

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said he does not intend to discuss "in a broad public space" the issue of the possible transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, but noted that "there is no time horizon" for making this decision, Digi24 said.

"I do not comment on this issue and do not think that it should be discussed in a wide public space. This is an issue that should be discussed with military experts, which ultimately should be resolved in the Supreme Council of National Defense and the result communicated," Iohannis said about possible Patriot transfer.

He also said that a meeting of the Romanian Supreme National Defense Council dedicated to this issue will take place "as soon as the experts clarify the issues." "It is very complicated, there are contracts concluded between the supplier and the beneficiary, there are very complex installations, and all this needs to be clarified very well," the Romanian head of state said.

Iohannis said under no circumstances would he agree that Romania should be left without missile and air defense.

"Therefore, if something is eventually given up, Romania must get something else. Otherwise, nothing will be done," he said.