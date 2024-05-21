India's participation in Peace Summit could encourage China to join it

India's participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland may encourage China to also take part in it, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation (Servant of the People faction) Oleksandr Merezhko has said.

"You probably noticed that the number one news was the statement by Indian Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi that India will take part in the Global Peace Summit. This is very important news. And I believe that this encourages China to participate [in the summit]," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Merezhko also emphasized that the committee continues preparations for the Peace Summit and is doing everything to ensure that representatives of as many states as possible come to the forum.

"We are trying to reach as many countries as possible, including countries in the Global South. We are trying, for example, to meet with ambassadors representing countries of the Global South and convince them that their countries and their leaders take part in this historically important summit," the MP said.