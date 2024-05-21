Facts

19:44 21.05.2024

India's participation in Peace Summit could encourage China to join it

1 min read
India's participation in Peace Summit could encourage China to join it

India's participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland may encourage China to also take part in it, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation (Servant of the People faction) Oleksandr Merezhko has said.

"You probably noticed that the number one news was the statement by Indian Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi that India will take part in the Global Peace Summit. This is very important news. And I believe that this encourages China to participate [in the summit]," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Merezhko also emphasized that the committee continues preparations for the Peace Summit and is doing everything to ensure that representatives of as many states as possible come to the forum.

"We are trying to reach as many countries as possible, including countries in the Global South. We are trying, for example, to meet with ambassadors representing countries of the Global South and convince them that their countries and their leaders take part in this historically important summit," the MP said.

Tags: #india #peace_summit

MORE ABOUT

20:30 21.05.2024
Yermak calls on Chinese cultural figures to spread idea of Peace Summit

Yermak calls on Chinese cultural figures to spread idea of Peace Summit

18:43 21.05.2024
Kuleba: Global Peace Summit is Russia's second major target after Kharkiv region today

Kuleba: Global Peace Summit is Russia's second major target after Kharkiv region today

14:29 21.05.2024
President of Romania to take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland – Zelenskyy

President of Romania to take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland – Zelenskyy

17:28 20.05.2024
India to participate in upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

India to participate in upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

19:27 17.05.2024
Prime Minister of Slovenia confirms attendance of Peace Summit

Prime Minister of Slovenia confirms attendance of Peace Summit

09:18 17.05.2024
Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Global Peace Summit with President of Liberia

Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Global Peace Summit with President of Liberia

22:51 15.05.2024
We need maximum presence at Peace Summit of leaders of West, Global South – Yermak's meeting with Michel, von der Leyen

We need maximum presence at Peace Summit of leaders of West, Global South – Yermak's meeting with Michel, von der Leyen

17:29 15.05.2024
Liechtenstein to attend Peace Summit, supports creation of Register of Damage, Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Liechtenstein to attend Peace Summit, supports creation of Register of Damage, Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

15:33 15.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Georgia confirms attendance in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: Georgia confirms attendance in Peace Summit

18:50 14.05.2024
President of South Korea confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of South Korea confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy again calls on NATO countries to shoot down Russian missiles flying into Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Iraqi PM to participate in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral cooperation with President of Azerbaijan

General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Cyclone missile ship in Crimea

Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on Russia’s territory – Kuleba

LATEST

Zelenskyy again calls on NATO countries to shoot down Russian missiles flying into Ukraine

USA to cooperate with Europe, its other partners sanctioning China over its supplies to Russia

Canada imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 6 companies over military cooperation between Russia, N. Korea

Zelenskyy invites Iraqi PM to participate in Peace Summit

Ukrenergo predicts no restrictions on energy supply for Wednesday from 07:00 to 18:00

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral cooperation with President of Azerbaijan

SPF for first time sells through ProZorro.Sale seized property of sanctioned persons – apartments of Shelkov, Saldo

SBU detains FSB agent in Zaporizhia collecting info about AFU’s movement, supply of heavy equipment to southern front

FMs of Ukraine, Iceland discuss upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Haluschenko invited to Verkhovna Rada for hour of questions to government

AD
AD
AD
AD