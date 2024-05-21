FMs of Ukraine, Iceland discuss upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Icelandic Foreign Minister Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and the Euro-Atlantic future of Ukraine.

“I thanked Iceland for its comprehensive support and welcomed its government’s efforts to secure long-term assistance for Ukraine. We also discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic future,” Kuleba said on X.