Facts

16:22 21.05.2024

Stefanchuk promises to find compromise on inclusion in parliament's agenda bill banning activities in religious organizations associated with Russia

2 min read
Stefanchuk promises to find compromise on inclusion in parliament's agenda bill banning activities in religious organizations associated with Russia

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk promises to find a compromise on the issue of including in the agenda of the plenary session of the parliament the consideration of a bill banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine.

"I will do everything to ensure that we find a compromise at the conciliation board. But it will be a compromise, it will be a common decision," Stefanchuk said at a briefing.

He noted that he had to adjourn the plenary session on Tuesday due to the fact that the European Solidarity faction blocked the podium.

Stefanchuk also said that he intends to support this bill at the second reading, recalling that he voted for it at the first reading.

The European Solidarity faction demanded to include in the agenda of the plenary meeting the creation of temporary investigative commissions to create fortifications near the front line, to provide military units with drones and to consider at the second reading a bill banning religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation in Ukraine. After consultations of the heads of factions in the Speaker's office, the European Solidarity faction blocked the podium and the presidium in the parliament's meeting room, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Tags: #religious_organizations #stefanchuk

MORE ABOUT

09:38 16.05.2024
Stefanchuk, Erdogan discuss release of POWs, civilians held by Russia

Stefanchuk, Erdogan discuss release of POWs, civilians held by Russia

17:35 14.05.2024
Speakers of the Parliaments of Ukraine and Turkey discussed intensification of cooperation between legislative bodies

Speakers of the Parliaments of Ukraine and Turkey discussed intensification of cooperation between legislative bodies

21:48 13.05.2024
Stefanchuk paying visit to Turkey on May 13-15

Stefanchuk paying visit to Turkey on May 13-15

18:49 09.05.2024
Stefanchuk hopes that European Parliament of next cadence will continue to support Ukraine

Stefanchuk hopes that European Parliament of next cadence will continue to support Ukraine

21:44 16.04.2024
Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects due to mandate of Council of Europe Commissioner, rights of Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression to be protected

Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects due to mandate of Council of Europe Commissioner, rights of Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression to be protected

16:38 16.04.2024
Ukraine needs quantity of weapons commensurate with Russia to defend itself – Stefanchuk

Ukraine needs quantity of weapons commensurate with Russia to defend itself – Stefanchuk

17:17 30.03.2024
Heads of Rada, France's National Assembly get acquainted with functioning of grain corridor in Odesa

Heads of Rada, France's National Assembly get acquainted with functioning of grain corridor in Odesa

13:53 18.03.2024
Stefanchuk to visit Austria on March 18-19

Stefanchuk to visit Austria on March 18-19

11:34 29.02.2024
Rada chairman, Marshal of Poland's Sejm discuss situation on Ukrainian-Polish border

Rada chairman, Marshal of Poland's Sejm discuss situation on Ukrainian-Polish border

19:50 10.01.2024
Issue of recalling Bezuhla from post of National Security Committee dpty head to be submitted to Rada after conciliation council's decision – Stefanchuk

Issue of recalling Bezuhla from post of National Security Committee dpty head to be submitted to Rada after conciliation council's decision – Stefanchuk

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on Russia’s territory – Kuleba

Kuleba: Ukraine asking partners to consider possibility of intercepting from their territory Russian missiles launched against Ukrainian settlements

German FM: Zelenskyy is legitimate president of Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss supply of air defense systems

EU agrees on plan to use proceeds from Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on Russia’s territory – Kuleba

Kuleba: Ukraine asking partners to consider possibility of intercepting from their territory Russian missiles launched against Ukrainian settlements

German FM: Zelenskyy is legitimate president of Ukraine

Kherson authorities report three injured people as enemy shells city

Teenager wounded as enemy forces attack Kherson – municipal authorities

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss supply of air defense systems

Local resident wounded as Russian army shells Ivanivka in Kherson region – local authorities

No one questions legitimacy of Ukrainian authorities – Poroshenko

Pokrovsk remains Russian operational objective despite opening new axis in Kharkiv region – UK Defense Intelligence

Three people wounded as enemy attacks Antonivka in Kherson region – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD