Stefanchuk promises to find compromise on inclusion in parliament's agenda bill banning activities in religious organizations associated with Russia

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk promises to find a compromise on the issue of including in the agenda of the plenary session of the parliament the consideration of a bill banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine.

"I will do everything to ensure that we find a compromise at the conciliation board. But it will be a compromise, it will be a common decision," Stefanchuk said at a briefing.

He noted that he had to adjourn the plenary session on Tuesday due to the fact that the European Solidarity faction blocked the podium.

Stefanchuk also said that he intends to support this bill at the second reading, recalling that he voted for it at the first reading.

The European Solidarity faction demanded to include in the agenda of the plenary meeting the creation of temporary investigative commissions to create fortifications near the front line, to provide military units with drones and to consider at the second reading a bill banning religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation in Ukraine. After consultations of the heads of factions in the Speaker's office, the European Solidarity faction blocked the podium and the presidium in the parliament's meeting room, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.