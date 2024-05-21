EU structures seek to begin talks on Ukraine's accession to union on June 25 – media

Representatives of European Union structures are seeking to initiate official negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU in June, the Politico newspaper wrote on Tuesday, citing sources.

Officials in Brussels are promoting the idea of starting formal negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union as early as next month, the report said.

According to sources, diplomats from the EU and Kyiv are working intensively to convince the Hungarian government to agree to the start of accession negotiations for Ukraine.

According to them, the goal is to begin negotiations as early as June 25.

At the EU summit on December 14, the European Union countries decided to begin negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on their accession to the EU.

Executive Deputy President of the European Commission (EC) Maros Šefčović announced on 12 March in Strasbourg that the EC had completed preparation of a proposal for a draft negotiating framework with Ukraine and Moldova, which would be submitted for consideration to the EU Council.