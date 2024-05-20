Facts

India to participate in upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

India will participate in the upcoming Peace Summit on June 15-16 in Switzerland, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said, according to The Siasat Daily.

"India will participate in all important summits that promote the agenda of global peace, security and development," he was quoted as saying on Monday.

According to the publication, it is about the G7 summit in Italy on June 13-15 and the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Modi said India will "resonate the voice of the Global South" at these summits to shape the global discourse and advance the vision for human centric development and a prosperous and peaceful world.

"The level of participation will be the factor of timing, logistics and parallel commitments," the prime minister said in response to a question on whether he will be attending the two multilateral gatherings.

Modi said the invitations extended to India to attend the summits were an acknowledgment of its significance and contribution to international affairs.

