Facts

17:20 20.05.2024

Defense Ministry approves new human capital policy for defense forces

2 min read
Defense Ministry approves new human capital policy for defense forces

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine has approved a new policy regarding the engagement and retention of human capital in the defense forces.

"The Ministry of Defense has approved a new human capital policy for the defense forces! The document is aimed at meeting the requirements of compatibility with NATO and should radically change the state's approach to people in the defense forces," the press service of the ministry said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

It is indicated that among the main innovations are a human-centric personnel management system and the development of management culture.

In addition, the new policy will include, in particular, the formation of defense consciousness, reform of the social sphere and veterans' policy, an updated healthcare system, as well as qualitative changes in monetary support.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova said that work on the formation of a new policy began in the fall of 2023.

"We used the best experience of Western partners, adapting it to Ukrainian realities. Specialists from the Defense Ministry's Personnel Management Committee, NATO strategic advisers and representatives of the public sector worked on the policy. I am sincerely grateful to everyone involved in this important work. The implementation of this policy will change the Ukrainian army, will make it more efficient and modern," she said.

Tags: #defense_ministry

