Facts

19:23 17.05.2024

Court upholds Kolomoisky's guarantees for PrivatBank UAH 18.3 bln loans from NBU

2 min read
Court upholds Kolomoisky's guarantees for PrivatBank UAH 18.3 bln loans from NBU

Former shareholder of the state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv), Ihor Kolomoisky, has failed to terminate the surety agreements for refinancing loans attracted by the bank before its nationalization from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) amounting to UAH 18.3 billion.

"The Kyiv Court of Appeals on May 16, 2024, overturned the decision of the trial court and closed the case based on the lawsuit filed by former PrivatBank shareholder Ihor Kolomoisky against the National Bank of Ukraine and PrivatBank to terminate his personal surety agreements for refinancing loans attracted by PrivatBank before the state's acquisition of its capital," the NBU said in a press release on Friday.

The NBU welcomed the court's decision and the support for the NBU's legal position, according to which the change in ownership of PrivatBank's corporate rights as a result of nationalization did not alter the rights and obligations of the parties under the agreements.

The NBU recalled that between 2008 and 2014, it provided PrivatBank with refinancing loans totaling UAH 18.3 billion. Kolomoisky signed surety agreements with the NBU in 2015, thereby assuming personal obligations to repay the state bank's debt. However, as noted by the regulator, he "did not fulfill any of these obligations."

In 2017, the former shareholder filed a lawsuit with the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to terminate the personal surety agreements, which the court granted on April 20, 2019.

The National Bank subsequently appealed the Pechersky Court's decision in the appellate court, which ultimately upheld the central bank's legal position.

Already nationalized PrivatBank fully repaid the refinancing loans to the NBU in April 2020.

Tags: #privatbank #court

MORE ABOUT

19:08 16.05.2024
Cases against 23 collaborationist officials from Crimea sent to court

Cases against 23 collaborationist officials from Crimea sent to court

20:20 13.05.2024
PrivatBank, Visa launch digital payment in suburban transport in Kyiv region

PrivatBank, Visa launch digital payment in suburban transport in Kyiv region

19:11 09.05.2024
Court chooses preventive measure for Kolomoisky in case of organizing contract killing – stay in custody until July 7

Court chooses preventive measure for Kolomoisky in case of organizing contract killing – stay in custody until July 7

18:50 09.05.2024
Court rules to detain Kolomoisky until July 7 on suspicion of orchestrating contract killing

Court rules to detain Kolomoisky until July 7 on suspicion of orchestrating contract killing

17:43 24.04.2024
Court rules to seize all property of Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev – Justice Ministry

Court rules to seize all property of Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev – Justice Ministry

10:04 23.04.2024
Court overturns arrest of 100% of Ukrtower owned by Turkcell - Datagroup-Volia

Court overturns arrest of 100% of Ukrtower owned by Turkcell - Datagroup-Volia

18:34 16.04.2024
KYIV COURT OF APPEALS GRANTS LIFECELL'S CLAIM, LIFTING SEIZURE OF 19.8% OF COMPANY'S CORPORATE RIGHTS

KYIV COURT OF APPEALS GRANTS LIFECELL'S CLAIM, LIFTING SEIZURE OF 19.8% OF COMPANY'S CORPORATE RIGHTS

20:59 15.04.2024
SBU denies info about appeal against Maliuk's arrest in absentia in Russian court

SBU denies info about appeal against Maliuk's arrest in absentia in Russian court

19:28 09.04.2024
Court to hear dispute between Paseniuk and NBU regarding Avangard bank in closed-door session

Court to hear dispute between Paseniuk and NBU regarding Avangard bank in closed-door session

20:58 03.04.2024
Results of forensic examination confirm unfoundedness of charges in Riviera Village case – co-founder

Results of forensic examination confirm unfoundedness of charges in Riviera Village case – co-founder

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

Explosion heard again in Odesa – mayor

Kyivstar receives refusal from courts to 15 petitions, eight appeals regarding seizure of assets

Number of victims of missile attack in Odesa increases to five; civilian infrastructure damaged – local authorities

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

LATEST

Ukrainian govt dismisses three dpty ministers of development of communities, territories, infrastructure

Already three killed, 28 injured reported in Kharkiv

In Vovchansk, as result of enemy shelling, one person killed, one wounde

EBA, following SUP, criticizes Arakhamia's bill No. 11195 on implementation of sanctions supported by Ministry of Justice with amendments

Over 700,000 subscribers of Home Internet service can use it for about four hours after power outage

Number of victims in Kharkiv reaches 25 – Terekhov

Zelenskyy calls on authorities to ensure population is fully informed about blackouts

Kyivstar to start selling numbers with code 77 in June-July

Karandeyev on dismantling of Tithe Church of UOC (MP): Unauthorized construction aimed at causing harm to Ukrainian state

Prime Minister of Slovenia confirms attendance of Peace Summit

AD
AD
AD
AD