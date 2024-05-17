Facts

Presidents of Brazil, RSA won't attend Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has decided not to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland, CNN Brazil reports.

According to Brazilian diplomatic sources, Lula and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira decided that the delegation that will represent the country at the summit would not be led by the president. However, it has not yet been decided who will fill this role.

CNN Brazil reports that, according to Lula and representatives of the Foreign Ministry, "there is no point in the Brazilian leader taking part in a summit in which the two conflicting parties do not participate."

Also, President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa will not participate in the Peace Summit, his Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Daily Maveric.

Ramaphosa will not be able to attend "due to post-election processes that will take place" but it is possible that someone from the South African cabinet will be present.

