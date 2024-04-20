Facts

15:48 20.04.2024

Brazil's participation in first Global Peace Summit important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Brazil's participation in first Global Peace Summit important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is interested in the active participation of Brazil and, in particular, President Lula da Silva in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Brazilian journalists.

"I think that the presence there, as well as any leaders of any country in the world who receive an invitation, indicates that they, these people, want peace. It is desirable that this be a just world for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

As reported on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Saturday, the President stressed that Brazil's support is very important for Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that for a long time Ukraine could not convey to this country the truth about the war unleashed by Russia because of Brazil's long-term relations with the Soviet Union, the continuation of the modern Russian Federation's policy and the promotion of Russian propaganda narratives in the information space of Latin American countries. "And it is your big plus that Brazilian journalists have started coming to Ukraine, understanding what is happening here, and then divulging this information," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy thanked the journalists for coming to Ukraine and added that he invites the President of Brazil to visit our country. He also recalled that he met with Lula da Silva in September 2023 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, where he had the opportunity to talk with him personally. 

Tags: #brazil #peace_summit

MORE ABOUT

18:16 10.04.2024
Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

19:22 15.01.2024
Summit on Peace Formula may take place in Switzerland

Summit on Peace Formula may take place in Switzerland

19:57 10.01.2024
Umerov invites his Brazilian colleague to visit Ukraine

Umerov invites his Brazilian colleague to visit Ukraine

13:27 28.10.2023
Zelenskyy may soon visit Brazil – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy may soon visit Brazil – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

20:58 18.10.2023
Next meeting of advisors to leaders on implementation of Peace Formula to bring together more than 50 reps of different states – Zhovkva

Next meeting of advisors to leaders on implementation of Peace Formula to bring together more than 50 reps of different states – Zhovkva

17:11 14.07.2023
Five-six countries join every new meeting on preparations for Peace Summit – Yermak

Five-six countries join every new meeting on preparations for Peace Summit – Yermak

19:27 27.06.2023
Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

13:23 20.06.2023
Zelenskyy appoints Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil – decree

20:18 26.05.2023
Lula da Silva reiterates his readiness to promote peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Lula da Silva reiterates his readiness to promote peaceful settlement in Ukraine

19:01 25.05.2023
Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Soldiers of one of military units of Ground Forces present on video of murder of policeman in Vinnytsia region – command

Ukraine should sign bilateral security agreements with USA, some countries of Northern Europe, Baltic States in May-June – Zelenskyy

Two enemy guided airstrikes, three reconnaissance aircraft eliminated – Air Forces

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision prohibiting military from gambling on Internet

LATEST

Soldiers of one of military units of Ground Forces present on video of murder of policeman in Vinnytsia region – command

Ukraine should sign bilateral security agreements with USA, some countries of Northern Europe, Baltic States in May-June – Zelenskyy

German Vice Chancellor Habeck visits Mykolaiv region

Enemy continues to shell Kherson region, one person killed

Two enemy guided airstrikes, three reconnaissance aircraft eliminated – Air Forces

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

Enemy attacks Odesa on Saturday morning, infrastructure facility damaged – region’s head

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision prohibiting military from gambling on Internet

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Dnipro

Ukraine's Ambassador to USA: We hope amendments that reduce or eliminate aid to Ukraine to be rejected

AD
AD
AD
AD