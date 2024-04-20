Brazil's participation in first Global Peace Summit important for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is interested in the active participation of Brazil and, in particular, President Lula da Silva in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Brazilian journalists.

"I think that the presence there, as well as any leaders of any country in the world who receive an invitation, indicates that they, these people, want peace. It is desirable that this be a just world for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

As reported on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Saturday, the President stressed that Brazil's support is very important for Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that for a long time Ukraine could not convey to this country the truth about the war unleashed by Russia because of Brazil's long-term relations with the Soviet Union, the continuation of the modern Russian Federation's policy and the promotion of Russian propaganda narratives in the information space of Latin American countries. "And it is your big plus that Brazilian journalists have started coming to Ukraine, understanding what is happening here, and then divulging this information," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy thanked the journalists for coming to Ukraine and added that he invites the President of Brazil to visit our country. He also recalled that he met with Lula da Silva in September 2023 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, where he had the opportunity to talk with him personally.