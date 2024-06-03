Zelenskyy on initiative of China, Brazil to hold conference on establishing peace in Ukraine with Russia: No one has right to tell us how this war should end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that neither China nor Brazil are fully aware of what Russia brought with its war to the territory of Ukraine, and accordingly, none of them has the right to tell Ukraine how the war should end.

"We do not take the signal from China positively that they will not support and take part in the Peace Summit," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with media representatives on the sidelines of the Dialogue – Shangri La conference in Singapore on Sunday.

Answering the question whether he would agree to take part in a separate conference that would be initiated by China and Brazil to end the war in Ukraine and with the participation of Russia, the president said: "Ukraine, as a victim of this war, had the right to initiate the path to ending the war, namely Peace Summit."

"And it is we who must initiate it, because we know specifically all the crises that Russia brought with its war to the territory of Ukraine. An unprovoked war, we did not start it. The war is not being waged on the territory of Russia. All this, all these crises are taking place on the territory of Ukraine," he said.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, "with all due respect to any of the states - be it China or Brazil - all these countries do not fully understand what the Russian Federation brought with this war to the territory of our state."

At the same time, the President of Ukraine wished peace to China and Brazil: "So that no one has losses, graves, mass casualties. But it was the Ukrainians who died, it was the Russians who raped our people, women, and stole tens and thousands of our children."

"No one has the right to tell us how this war should end. It must end according to the law, in accordance with international law. In fairness. And this is mandatory. We invited China, and Brazil, and we invite all countries. And not only that, we did not prepare our own agenda exclusively. We said: there are 3 crises, the first three, let's talk about them, because they should be close not only to Ukraine, but also to many countries in Asia and Africa - food security, nuclear security and the return of Ukrainian children who were taken by force to Russian territory. Everyone is interested in solving these problems," he emphasized.

"I emphasize once again: we were ready to hear the thoughts of each country, but on our platform, which we organized together with the Swiss side," Zelenskyy concluded.