17:19 23.11.2024

Brazilian leader shows himself from weak side at G-20 summit – Zelenskyy

The G-20 summit was held with very weak support from Ukraine, unfortunately, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva showed himself from a weak side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Brazil is a big country, I know... that most people, they support Ukraine, I want to thank for this. Unfortunately, the G-20 was held with very weak support from Ukraine," Zelenskyy said during the 3rd International Conference on Food Security "Grain from Ukraine" on Saturday.

Tags: #g_20 #brazil

