Facts

12:01 17.05.2024

Ukraine must receive frozen russian assets prior to engaging in any negotiations with russia, - former US Assistant Secretary of State

2 min read
Ukraine must receive frozen russian assets prior to engaging in any negotiations with russia, - former US Assistant Secretary of State

In case of any negotiations, russia will press to regain its $ 300 billion frozen by the West. So, this money ought to be transferred to Ukraine prior to any talks commencement.

This was emphasized by Stephen Rademaker, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State in 2005-06, during the online-discussion at the KSF established by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation “Open Ukraine”.

“This war will end, and one way or another, there will be talks. I do not expect that the war ends by russia surrendering to Ukraine. There will be talks about terms and conditions to end this war”, - he stated.

“We are aware of the russian wishes for negotiations. There will be issues of borders, and whether Ukraine can join NATO and the EU, etc. In fact, though, they’ll demand two things only: lifting sanctions against russia, and regaining their $ 300 billion”, - Stephen Rademaker believes.

According to him, the best possible scenario for Ukraine is to get hold of this money before the talks start.

“The best option will be to tell Russia:  it’s too late, the money is no longer there. If these funds remain available, it will be too difficult to resist russian claims”, - former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State emphasized.

Stephen Rademaker  also stressed that russian assets were frozen to the very purpose of stopping russia in this war and getting back to the rules and norms of international law. So, the best way to use this money is to direct it to compensation of damages and losses inflicted, rather than to any other purpose.

“If the mentioned funds are used to other purposes, it will be tremendously difficult to substantiate such a move (confiscation, - ed.). This money ought to be used solely to the benefit of those who are victims of this war, and to compensate all damages and losses inflicted by the russian federation during this war”, - he summed up.

The Kyiv Security Forum, established by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk “Open Ukraine” Foundation, is the major platform in this country to discuss issues of war and peace, national and global security. 

Tags: #ksf #kyiv_security_forum #rademaker #open_ukraine #yatsenyuk

MORE ABOUT

12:19 17.05.2024
Ukraine will need additional financing of Euro 200 billion - Member of European Parliament

Ukraine will need additional financing of Euro 200 billion - Member of European Parliament

11:54 17.05.2024
Frozen russian assets must be confiscated in their entirety and transferred to Ukraine, - Arseniy Yatsenyuk at the KSF online-discussion

Frozen russian assets must be confiscated in their entirety and transferred to Ukraine, - Arseniy Yatsenyuk at the KSF online-discussion

12:36 16.05.2024
On May 17th the Kyiv Security Forum holds an online-discussion on the issue of russian assets confiscation

On May 17th the Kyiv Security Forum holds an online-discussion on the issue of russian assets confiscation

14:07 23.03.2024
Ukraine to be able to go on offensive late this year or early next year with necessary help from West – ex-CIA director

Ukraine to be able to go on offensive late this year or early next year with necessary help from West – ex-CIA director

13:53 23.03.2024
Trump's actions if elected president to depend on his team – John Herbst

Trump's actions if elected president to depend on his team – John Herbst

20:56 22.03.2024
Challenge for Ukraine is to maintain pace, effectiveness of combat innovation on battlefield to replace missing capabilities - U.S. general

Challenge for Ukraine is to maintain pace, effectiveness of combat innovation on battlefield to replace missing capabilities - U.S. general

20:12 22.03.2024
Pope must demand that Russia end war – Kurt Volker

Pope must demand that Russia end war – Kurt Volker

19:44 22.03.2024
Biletsky: solving problems with aviation, artillery components would make it possible to hold Avdiyivka with existing forces

Biletsky: solving problems with aviation, artillery components would make it possible to hold Avdiyivka with existing forces

19:27 22.03.2024
Biletsky about situation in Avdiyivka axis: This campaign certainly most difficult, there are definitely signs of stabilization now

Biletsky about situation in Avdiyivka axis: This campaign certainly most difficult, there are definitely signs of stabilization now

19:03 22.03.2024
Danish Defense Minister in Kyiv: Ukraine needs help today, in 2-3 years it will be too late

Danish Defense Minister in Kyiv: Ukraine needs help today, in 2-3 years it will be too late

AD

HOT NEWS

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

Five people injured, fires break out as enemy inflicts several strikes on Kharkiv – local authorities

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN ODESA, AIR FORCES WARNED AGAINST MISSILE MOVING TOWARDS CITY

Lithuania sends new package of assistance to Ukraine with drones, ammunition

Szijjártó vetoes CoE resolution recognizing only Zelenskyy's peace plan

LATEST

Two dead, 13 wounded after enemy attack on Kharkiv – mayor

Three casualties already reported after attack on Odesa – mayor

Elderly woman injured as Russian forces drop air bombs on Kupyansk-Vuzlovy – prosecutor's office

Five people injured, fires break out as enemy inflicts several strikes on Kharkiv – local authorities

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN ODESA, AIR FORCES WARNED AGAINST MISSILE MOVING TOWARDS CITY

Lithuania sends new package of assistance to Ukraine with drones, ammunition

Szijjártó vetoes CoE resolution recognizing only Zelenskyy's peace plan

Zelenskyy signs law to allow convicts to serve in army in exchange for release on parole

Zelenskyy signs law to increase fines for breach of mobilization rules

Russian troops don’t have enough power to achieve strategic breakthrough in Kharkiv direction – Cavoli

AD
AD
AD
AD