Facts

19:27 01.07.2024

AI regularly used by 22% of surveyed Ukrainian media professionals

2 min read
AI regularly used by 22% of surveyed Ukrainian media professionals

Some 22% of Ukrainian media reported that their editorial staff uses at least one artificial intelligence (AI) tool on a regular basis, 30% of respondents noted that AI is rarely involved. This is evidenced by the data of a survey conducted by the Institute of Mass Media from June 11 to June 24, 2024.

"At the same time, 20% of journalists reported that they do not use AI tools in their work. In addition, 16% of respondents noted that they had previously used AI tools, but now they have stopped," the Institute said based on the results of the study.

It is reported that the surveyed media professionals, who use AI tools most often use the following functions: 62% most often use the functionality to transcribe interviews; 31% of AI helps create individual visual content for materials; 21% use machine analysis tools to correct errors in texts (grammatical, stylistic or spelling); 21% - for writing articles, reports, press releases and other text materials; 19% generate headlines and leads to texts using AI tools; 17% use AI tools to optimize journalistic texts for various audiences and platforms; 14% of media professionals use AI tools to process and analyze large amounts of data that they use in their work. Some 12% noted that they use AI to prepare interview questions; 7% of respondents use robotic tools to collect mentions in the media and monitor reputation.

It is noted that the amount of interest may exceed 100%, since respondents could choose several answer options.

The study was conducted from June 11 to June 24, 2024 inclusively, using a quantitative anonymous online survey based on a simple random sample among potential respondents - working journalists and editors. A total of 50 responses were received from Ukrainian journalists.

Tags: #ai #media #people

MORE ABOUT

19:55 05.06.2024
Intl sanctions still have not affected majority of pro-Russian propagandists working in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories – study

Intl sanctions still have not affected majority of pro-Russian propagandists working in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories – study

19:15 27.05.2024
Shmyhal discusses fight against Russian disinformation with reps of media from Latin America, Caribbean

Shmyhal discusses fight against Russian disinformation with reps of media from Latin America, Caribbean

20:47 16.05.2024
In Vovchansk, invaders forcibly detain local residents, using them as human shield – police

In Vovchansk, invaders forcibly detain local residents, using them as human shield – police

20:10 22.04.2024
Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

16:08 19.02.2024
Russia-Ukraine international armed conflict: 23,000 people reported missing

Russia-Ukraine international armed conflict: 23,000 people reported missing

12:51 24.01.2024
Govt monitoring of info in domestic media extremely important – Karandeyev

Govt monitoring of info in domestic media extremely important – Karandeyev

17:32 23.01.2024
It’s known about 26 Ukrainian media workers in Russia’s captivity– Yurchyshyn

It’s known about 26 Ukrainian media workers in Russia’s captivity– Yurchyshyn

13:19 15.11.2023
Stefanishyna: We’ll launch media market as market, economically profitable projects after war

Stefanishyna: We’ll launch media market as market, economically profitable projects after war

19:19 31.08.2023
Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

19:14 23.08.2023
Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy discusses with Syrsky and Barhylevych preparation of countermeasures on invader’s logistics, equipment

Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Congress reps supply of additional air defense systems

Due to hot weather, Oblenergo to simultaneously turn off three grids all day on Tuesday – Ukrenergo

Russians’ losses in eastern direction in June amount to almost 32,000 people, more than 300 tanks, almost 20,000 UAVs – Khortytsia group of troops

LATEST

DTEK restores power supply to 341,000 subscribers in four regions in June

Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds talk with leader of Gambia - first after 20-year diplomatic pause between countries

Zelenskyy discusses with Syrsky and Barhylevych preparation of countermeasures on invader’s logistics, equipment

Zelenskyy congratulates Canada on National Day

Ukraine plans to expand Grain From Ukraine program in Africa, Caribbean – Yermak

Kuleba congratulates Hungary on start of European Council’s presidency, expresses gratitude to Belgium

Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Congress reps supply of additional air defense systems

Defense Ministry approves almost 480 new weapons, military equipment for operation in six months of 2024 – Havryliuk

Over 13% of water samples from bathing places don't meet sanitary conditions – chief sanitary doctor

AD
AD
AD
AD