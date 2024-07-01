AI regularly used by 22% of surveyed Ukrainian media professionals

Some 22% of Ukrainian media reported that their editorial staff uses at least one artificial intelligence (AI) tool on a regular basis, 30% of respondents noted that AI is rarely involved. This is evidenced by the data of a survey conducted by the Institute of Mass Media from June 11 to June 24, 2024.

"At the same time, 20% of journalists reported that they do not use AI tools in their work. In addition, 16% of respondents noted that they had previously used AI tools, but now they have stopped," the Institute said based on the results of the study.

It is reported that the surveyed media professionals, who use AI tools most often use the following functions: 62% most often use the functionality to transcribe interviews; 31% of AI helps create individual visual content for materials; 21% use machine analysis tools to correct errors in texts (grammatical, stylistic or spelling); 21% - for writing articles, reports, press releases and other text materials; 19% generate headlines and leads to texts using AI tools; 17% use AI tools to optimize journalistic texts for various audiences and platforms; 14% of media professionals use AI tools to process and analyze large amounts of data that they use in their work. Some 12% noted that they use AI to prepare interview questions; 7% of respondents use robotic tools to collect mentions in the media and monitor reputation.

It is noted that the amount of interest may exceed 100%, since respondents could choose several answer options.

The study was conducted from June 11 to June 24, 2024 inclusively, using a quantitative anonymous online survey based on a simple random sample among potential respondents - working journalists and editors. A total of 50 responses were received from Ukrainian journalists.