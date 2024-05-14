Kyiv hands over 50 FVP drones for 42nd separate mechanized brigade

On Tuesday, May 14, 50 FVP drones from Kyiv were transferred to the 42nd separate mechanized brigade as charitable assistance, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"Today, 50 more FVP drones have been sent to Kharkiv region. As a charitable aid (attracted not for budgetary funds), the ‘birds’ went to the 42nd separate mechanized brigade. There will be more help for other units by the end of the week. We are preparing, collecting," the press service quoted Klitschko as saying.

In addition, 33 pickups, 12 electronic warfare systems, and 50 antennas for UAV operation were transferred from Kyiv community (hromada) to the 411th separate battalion of unmanned aerial systems. This equipment was purchased at the expense of the capital's budget.