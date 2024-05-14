Macron to take part in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed with him the participation of the countries of the Global South in the Peace Summit, as well as Ukraine's defense needs.

“I thanked him [Macron] for confirming his attendance at the Peace Summit. I appreciate France’s important role in implementing the Peace Formula, particularly the nuclear safety point. We discussed the importance of encouraging countries from the Global South to attend the summit and coordinated positions on this matter,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday following the talks.

The heads of state also reviewed in detail the situation at the front, in particular, in Kharkiv direction.

“We paid close attention to Ukraine's defense needs, particularly additional air defense, artillery, long-range capabilities, and ammunition. I thanked President Macron for France's strong defense assistance to Ukraine and invited him to visit our country in the near future,” Zelenskyy said.

The Elysee Palace, in turn, reported that "the French President explained the details of supplies in the coming days and weeks to support Ukraine's military efforts," it says.

Macron assured Zelenskyy of the readiness of Paris and its partners to provide Kyiv with "any necessary support."

According to the office of the French leader, Macron also stressed that "any useful diplomatic initiatives should be taken for negotiations, subject to compliance with international law and the legitimate interests of Ukraine."