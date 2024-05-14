Budanov on situation on border in Kharkiv region: Rapid trend towards stabilization of situation

Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov believes that in the border areas of Kharkiv region, the enemy is, in principle, already blocked along the lines that he managed to reach, "there is a rapid tendency towards stabilization of the situation."

"First of all, the active phase of the Russian border operation in Kharkiv region now continues, which everyone has been observing for the fifth day. To say that they [the occupiers] have had significant success is definitely not true," Budanov said on the telethon.

At the same time, he emphasized that "the situation is quite tense and is changing very quickly."

"However, as of yesterday evening, in my opinion, there has been a rapid tendency towards stabilization of the situation. That is, the enemy is, in principle, already blocked along the lines that he was able to enter. The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continues to further stabilize and begin to push the enemy beyond borders of our country," the head of the Main Intelligence Agency said.