Facts

20:11 10.05.2024

Govt approves increase in excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco products from July 1, 2024 to minimum level established in EU

2 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a bill amending the Tax Code of Ukraine to bring the country's legislation closer to that of the European Union regarding excise tax rates.

As reported by a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, the decision was made at the government meeting on Friday.

According to the announcement, the bill aims to implement Article 353 of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU and Appendix XXVIII to Chapter 4 "Taxation" of Section V "Economic and Sectoral Cooperation" of the Association Agreement and brings excise tax rates closer to the minimum level set in the EU.

The bill proposes to designate the term "intermediate products" for wine and other fermented beverages (including mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures based on fermented beverages) with an actual strength exceeding 1.2% by volume of ethyl alcohol but not exceeding 22% by volume of ethyl alcohol.

Moreover, an increase in the excise tax rate by UAH 3.81 – from UAH 8.42 to UAH 12.23 per liter for intermediate products is provided (up to the level of the current rate for sparkling wines and sparkling wines, fermented beverages, sparkling flavored wines (sparkling wines).

The bill defines the schedule for annual increases in such rates from July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2027, inclusive, taking into account the overall difference between the rates expected as of January 1, 2028, as provided for by current legislation.

The term "weighted average retail selling price of cigarettes" is clarified.

Tags: #tobacco #excise #alcohol #taxes

MORE ABOUT

20:05 14.03.2024
Ukrainian Institute for Future proposes new liberal tax reform '4 at 10'

Ukrainian Institute for Future proposes new liberal tax reform '4 at 10'

20:33 02.02.2024
Zaporizhia-based enterprises of Metinvest paid over UAH 2.1 bln to budgets of all levels in 2023

Zaporizhia-based enterprises of Metinvest paid over UAH 2.1 bln to budgets of all levels in 2023

19:13 17.01.2024
State Tax Service increases excise tax collections by UAH 25 bln in 2023

State Tax Service increases excise tax collections by UAH 25 bln in 2023

19:46 19.12.2023
Govt proposes to withdraw from agreement within CIS on principles of levying indirect taxes on export, import of goods

Govt proposes to withdraw from agreement within CIS on principles of levying indirect taxes on export, import of goods

20:49 18.12.2023
Share of illegal trade in tobacco products in Ukraine jumps to record 25.7% in Oct – study

Share of illegal trade in tobacco products in Ukraine jumps to record 25.7% in Oct – study

19:41 13.09.2023
Ukraine wants to reduce tax burden on life and health insurance for volunteers - Shuliak

Ukraine wants to reduce tax burden on life and health insurance for volunteers - Shuliak

21:04 17.08.2023
Tourism industry sends UAH 900 mln to state budget in H1 2023

Tourism industry sends UAH 900 mln to state budget in H1 2023

13:18 27.07.2023
Economic Security Bureau seizes UAH 650 mln worth of counterfeit alcohol in six months

Economic Security Bureau seizes UAH 650 mln worth of counterfeit alcohol in six months

19:11 25.07.2023
Ukrainian retailers pay over UAH 90 bln in taxes for 2022 – Association of Retailers

Ukrainian retailers pay over UAH 90 bln in taxes for 2022 – Association of Retailers

17:12 25.07.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on electronic excise stamps

Zelenskyy signs law on electronic excise stamps

AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Critical phase of war will come in next two months – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander

President of Slovakia: Tragedy in Ukraine must be stopped, entire civilized world must take part in this

EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

LATEST

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Klitschko, Brink examine restored glass dome in Teacher's House, damaged due to missile strike

In area of Nestryha Island, hostilities continue constantly, hundreds of FPV drones used

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

Cabinet authorizes Emergency Service to perform functions of national coordinator of Ukraine's participation in EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Patriarch Bartholomew to take part in Peace Summit

AD
AD
AD
AD