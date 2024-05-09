Facts

19:17 09.05.2024

Two people killed, eight wounded as enemy forces shell Nikopol

Two people were killed and eight people were wounded as Russian occupation forces shelled the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Thursday, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"An extremely hard day for the Nikopol district. From morning to evening – continuous attacks. Artillery, Grad systems, kamikaze drones. In general, more than two dozen attacks. Nikopol suffered the most. Two dead in the town. Eight people were injured, including girls aged 15 and 16. They are in moderate condition," he said on the Telegram channel.

Also, eight high-rise buildings, 25 private houses, a kindergarten, a fire station, a charity organization's building, a bank, shops, 16 outbuildings, greenhouses, almost 30 solar panels, power lines, and gas pipelines were damaged.

In addition, the roofs of two houses went on fire, which was later extinguished by rescuers.

A dozen cars, including rescue vehicles and an ambulance, were destroyed during the attacks.

Russian forces also shelled the Marhanets, Pokrov, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities. In the latter, a private house, an outbuilding, and power networks were damaged.

Tags: #shelling #dnipropetrovsk_region #casualties

