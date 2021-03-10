Facts

11:05 10.03.2021

Congress of Judges elects three of four members of HCJ according to their quota

Congress of Judges elects three of four members of HCJ according to their quota

Delegates of the XVIII Regular Congress of Judges elected judges Serhiy Bolotin, Vitaliy Salikhov and Valeriy Sukhovy as members of the High Council of Justice (HCJ) according to the quota of the Congress of Judges.

By secret ballot, the largest number of votes of the congress delegates was received by judge of Khmelnytsky Court of Appeal Serhiy Bolotin, judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal Vitaliy Salikhov, judge of the Economic Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court Valeriy Sukhovy.

By the decision of the congress, these three judges were elected members of the HCJ and took the oath in front of the congress of judges.

Judges Oleksandr Panasiuk and Inna Plakhtiy scored an approximate equal number of votes, therefore, the congress will hold a second vote to elect the fourth member of the HCJ.

The work of the congress of judges in Kyiv will last two more days, it is planned to elect another member of the HCJ, a judge of the Constitutional Court, as well as to re-elect the Council of Judges of Ukraine.

