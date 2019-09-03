Council of Judges of Ukraine convenes extraordinary congress of judges

The Council of Judges of Ukraine has convened the 17th extraordinary congress of judges to take place on October 29 and October 30, 2019.

The Council of Judges reported in the media that questions of the election of three judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, two members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) were submitted for discussion by the congress.

The congress will also consider information from judicial authorities on their activities.