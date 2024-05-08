Facts

17:22 08.05.2024

Rada calls on intl community to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide

Rada calls on intl community to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide

The Verkhovna Rada has appealed to the governments and parliaments of foreign states, international organizations, parliamentary assemblies with a request to recognize the deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as an act of genocide of the Crimean Tatar people.

Some 317 deputies voted for corresponding draft resolution No. 11237 at the plenary session on Wednesday, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Holos faction, said on Telegram.

In their address, the MPs called on foreign states, international organizations and parliamentary assemblies to contribute to the restoration of Ukraine's state sovereignty over the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The MPs also called on foreign partners to support the creation of a Special international Tribunal for the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine to bring those responsible to justice, to actively participate in the implementation of the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and in the inaugural Global Peace Summit.

In addition, the parliamentarians invited the world community to join the Day of Remembrance of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people on May 18.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #crimean_tatars #deportation

