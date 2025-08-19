Pastor Burns speaks out in support of Ukrainian Council of Churches, calls Putin's demand to protect Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine impudent

American evangelical pastor Mark Burns, who the media calls the personal spiritual adviser to US President Donald Trump, called Ukraine a country that defends religious freedom, and the Russian Federation a country that uses religion as a weapon.

“It is deeply troubling that during peace talks in Alaska, Vladimir Putin had the audacity to demand protections for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine. This is the same institution being used by the Kremlin to justify war, bless missiles, and deceive millions by pretending their invasion is somehow holy,” Burns said regarding Putin's religious demands in Ukraine, published on the social network X.

According to him, Putin's statements about alleged concern for the security of the church, “while his own government bans Ukrainian churches in occupied territories is not just hypocritical, it is wicked.”

“The Ukrainian people are not trying to silence faith. They are standing against a corrupt system that uses the name of God to bless violence. The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has called the war against Ukraine a holy mission and promised forgiveness to those who kill innocent people. That is not Christianity. That is a false religion being used to serve empire,” pastor said.

He spoke in support of the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations and stated that “Ukraine is a nation that has upheld religious freedom, even while under brutal attack.”

“Ukraine’s new law was passed through a democratic process. It protects their national sovereignty and sets fair legal procedures for investigating ties to the Russian Orthodox Church. No religious group is being automatically banned. No one is above the law. These are actions of a free people defending themselves, not persecuting anyone,” the statement reads.

Burns added that he is praying for peace, but noted that “real peace must be based on truth.” “The truth is that Russia has weaponized religion. And Ukraine is right to expose that … May God bless those who fight for justice. And may He bring down every false prophet used by tyrants.”

As reported, the Russian Federation, as its conditions for concluding a peace treaty, discussed during a meeting between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, expressed demands for the complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions that it was unable to seize, official status for the Russian language, and the right of the Russian Orthodox Church to operate freely in the country.