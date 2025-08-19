Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:39 19.08.2025

Rubio to be in charge of talks on Ukraine security guarantees

2 min read
Rubio to be in charge of talks on Ukraine security guarantees
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Senior officials from the U.S., Ukraine and several European countries are expected to work in the coming days on a detailed proposal for security guarantees for Ukraine, likely involving U.S. air power, Axios reported referring to sources.

“A U.S.-European-Ukrainian commission was formed to draft a proposal for security guarantees. The commission is headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with national security advisers from Ukraine and European countries also participating in the discussions,” Axios said Tuesday.

Security guarantees were reportedly a key topic of U.S. President Donald Trump's meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and seven other European leaders at the White House on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump stressed that there would be no U.S. troops on the ground, but said he was open to providing U.S. military air support to European forces in Ukraine. Trump also said Ukraine would not be part of NATO, but stressed that European countries were willing to have troops on the ground outside of NATO.

“While a European security force on Ukrainian soil might be the toughest Ukrainian demand for Putin to accept, territorial concessions are likely the most difficult issue for Zelensky to navigate,” the ezine said.

During his meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy said he's willing to discuss territorial issues, but stressed that they needed to be negotiated between him and Putin, a Ukrainian official said. The official claimed Trump agreed. When Trump called Putin on Monday evening, he told the Russian president he will have to meet directly with Zelenskyy to discuss his territorial demands and urged him to be "realistic." However, there is still no date or location for such a meeting.

“Trump and the European leaders agreed it needs to happen by the end of August, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that full preparations would have to be made at working levels before the leaders could sit down together,” the ezine said.

During a White House discussion of security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it "categorically" rejected the possibility of "deploying a military contingent with the participation of NATO countries" inside Ukraine. Putin said during his summit with Trump that he was ready to discuss the principle of security guarantees, but mentioned China as a potential guarantor.

Tags: #guarantees #talks #rubio

MORE ABOUT

20:19 19.08.2025
NATO leaders to meet on Aug 20 to discuss Ukraine, way forward

NATO leaders to meet on Aug 20 to discuss Ukraine, way forward

19:14 19.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM agree to meet soon

Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM agree to meet soon

09:43 19.08.2025
Leaders aligning on Ukraine security guarantees as path to peace

Leaders aligning on Ukraine security guarantees as path to peace

16:36 15.08.2025
US with Europe can provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but not in NATO format - Trump

US with Europe can provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but not in NATO format - Trump

18:59 14.08.2025
Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks with Russia – media

Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks with Russia – media

22:11 13.08.2025
USA working on location for meeting of Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy late next week – media

USA working on location for meeting of Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy late next week – media

22:10 13.08.2025
We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

19:03 13.08.2025
Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

21:21 11.08.2025
Trump announces his intention to organize meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

Trump announces his intention to organize meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

21:03 11.08.2025
Trump says he's concerned about Ukraine's need for constitutional approval for territory swap

Trump says he's concerned about Ukraine's need for constitutional approval for territory swap

HOT NEWS

Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

Trump after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders: Ukraine will get its life back, gain a lot of territory

Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

Ukraine receives 1,000 bodies back, including 5 who died in captivity

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

LATEST

Pastor Burns speaks out in support of Ukrainian Council of Churches, calls Putin's demand to protect Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine impudent

MPs, experts disagree on prospects for Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin

Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

Russian general reported in absentia on suspicion for ordering airstrikes on drama theatre, maternity ward in Mariupol

European Solidarity claims sanctions against Poroshenko imposed on basis of falsified documents

Switzerland ready to host peace talks, promises Putin 'immunity' from ICC arrest warrant

Next NATO summit to be held in Turkey in July 2026 – Rutte

Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

Klitschko: Key issue for Ukraine is to obtain real security guarantees

AFU General Staff: Enemy carries out 32 attacks in Pokrovsk axis; 31 already repelled

AD
AD